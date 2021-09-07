CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Will there be a firebreak lockdown in October to tackle rising Covid cases?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1OQv_0boaj23M00

A member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies ( Sage ) has told the i newspaper that Boris Johnson ’s Cabinet has drawn up plans to introduce a new “firebreak” lockdown in the event that current rates of Covid-19 hospitalisations continue and threaten to overwhelm the NHS this autumn.

The unnamed expert warns that the UK is about to enter “an extended peak” of infections as the weather turns, which could overrun a health service exhausted after 18 months of battling the pandemic and already facing a backlog of treatments postponed when coronavirus became the priority last spring.

That could see the government reintroduce restrictions like mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and travel rules in time for the school half-term period, according to the newspaper, but a full lockdown would only be considered as a “last resort”.

“This is essentially the precautionary break that Sage suggested last year,” the scientist said. “It would be sensible to have contingency plans, and if a lockdown is required, to time it so that it has minimal economic and societal impact.

“We are going to be at a peak, albeit an extended peak, quite soon, so it’s not really the same situation as last year, when failure to reduce prevalence would have resulted in collapse of the NHS and people dying in car parks.

“Hospitals might be overflowing before deaths reach the same level. Acting early will prevent this level.”

But a government spokesman denied it was “planning a lockdown or firebreak around the October half term”, adding that it “retains contingency plans as part of responsible planning for a range of scenarios, but such measures would only be reintroduced as a last resort to prevent unsustainable pressure on the NHS.”

The Independent reported as early as 2 July that Mr Johnson’s administration was already exploring the possibility of reintroducing “extra precautions” should cases worsen in winter and that officials from Michael Gove’s Cabinet Office were involved in discussions with the chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty , about having plans in place should the tide turn once again.

The very suggestion of a new lockdown being prepared for - even a short one - was met with anger and dismay on Tuesday morning as the subject trended on Twitter, particularly given the success of the vaccine rollout this year and the possibility being raised less than seven weeks on from “Freedom Day” on 19 July.

Many blamed anti-vaxxer sentiment and fellow members of the public for discarding their face masks too quickly in the rush to return to normal while at least one person expressed themselves through the immortal words of Brenda from Bristol , aghast at learning there would be a snap election in April 2017: “You’re joking! Not another one! Oh for god’s sake, I can’t… Honestly, I can’t stand this...”

While the government’s dismissal of the i ’s story was unambiguous, it is worth remembering that a lot could change over the next few weeks and that, when Mr Johnson announced the UK’s second national lockdown on 31 October 2020, the number of daily Covid infections stood at 16,479. That figure is now at 41,192, according to the government’s latest statistics .

While the number of people being admitted to hospital has fallen from 1,461 last Halloween to 988 on Monday, that figure could continue to rise and it is the threat posed to the functioning of the NHS that is now of most concern, especially with winter flu season just around the corner.

Another government source cited by the i claims the government will “seriously consider” a new lockdown if it must and comments: “While deaths are high compared to last year and are unlikely to hit the levels as seen last autumn because the vaccines are doing their job, it is the admissions that will push the NHS to the brink of collapse if they do not fall soon.

“If the current high levels of admissions for Covid continue the NHS will not be able to cope, so a firebreak lockdown is by no means out of the question.”

Comments / 125

Related
BBC

Covid jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds 'for children and parents to decide'

Wales' top doctor has recommended that children aged 12 to 15 should get one dose of a Covid jab. But Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton said the choice to do so was ultimately down to the young people and their parents. Dr Atherton was one of four UK medical...
KIDS
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

162 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 23,800 Breakthrough Cases Reported

More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Michael Gove
wbrc.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being fully vaccinated does not mean you will be completely protected from COVID-19. The vaccines do offer some protection and a better chance of survival, but Alabama has had a number of hospitalizations and deaths among those considered fully vaccinated. Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New York Post

India fighting to contain Nipah, a virus deadlier than COVID-19

A 12-year-old boy has died in India of Nipah, a rare virus that is far deadlier than COVID-19 — and one that health officials have long feared could start a global pandemic. The unidentified boy died Sunday at a hospital in Kerala, the southern state already battling the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit country, officials there said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government ends Covid vaccine deal after ‘breach of obligations’, Valneva says

More information is being sought from the UK Government after a drugs firm said its contract to supply coronavirus vaccines had been terminated.The French pharmaceutical company Valneva said the Government had alleged it was “in breach of its obligations” under the deal to supply the vaccine, which it is currently developing at its facility in Livingston, West Lothian.Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the move would be a “blow” for the site – visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson back in February.Mr Yousaf stated: “When it comes to their supposed alleged failure to meet their contract obligations, we obviously are...
WORLD
IFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Nhs#Hospitals#Cabinet Office
theedgemarkets.com

Covid kills 640 fully vaccinated people in England in first half

(Sept 13): At least 640 vaccinated English people died of coronavirus in the first half of the year. That’s 1.2% of the total 51,281 Covid-19 deaths in England between Jan 2 and July 2 recorded by the Office for National Statistics. Some of those who’d been vaccinated received a jab after they were infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

2 Dead After Receiving ‘Contaminated’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine In Japan

Two people have died in Japan after they received “contaminated” doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, authorities said Saturday. Both men who died were around the age of 30. They each received a shot of the Moderna vaccine from one of the three batches suspended by authorities on Thursday, officials for the country’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said, CTV News reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Only 256 Covid deaths out of over 50,000 among fully vaccinated people

There have been only 256 deaths with coronavirus among people in England who were fully vaccinated in the first six months of the year, out of a total of 51,281 Covid deaths, new data has revealed.The Office for National Statistics has analysed data to establish the true number of deaths from what it calls ‘breakthrough’ infections where the virus manages to evade the effects of the vaccines.There were 38,964 deaths involving Covid-19 among people who were unvaccinated during the same six month period.In total the ONS said there were 640 deaths among people who had been fully vaccinated but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Jabs for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds not recommended and Australia-UK vaccine swap

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The UK's vaccine advisory body has refused to give the green light to vaccinating healthy children aged 12 to 15 years old on health grounds alone. As children are at such low risk from the virus, they decided that vaccination would offer only "marginal gain" and, therefore, there was "insufficient" evidence to offer mass vaccination for this age group. But the JCVI said the government could consider wider issues including disruption to schools. Meanwhile, an extra 200,000 teenagers with underlying conditions will now be eligible for two doses.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whdh.com

NH hospital says ER is over 100% capacity as COVID cases rise

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — One New Hampshire hospital said its emergency department has been at over 100% capacity this week because of rising COVID-19 cases. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover also said its resources are stretched because it’s short-staffed and there’s been an increase in other patients who had delayed getting medical help.
DOVER, NH
BBC

Covid-19: Is India entering endemic stage of coronavirus?

A top scientist from the WHO recently said that India may have reached the endemic stage of Covid-19. The BBC's Zoya Mateen explains what this means for the country's fight against the virus. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist, on Tuesday said that India seems to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Suicide rate did not rise during first Covid lockdown, reports ONS

The suicide rate in England and Wales fell during the first national coronavirus lockdown, analysis of death registrations suggests. Some 1,603 suicides occurred between April and July 2020, around three-quarters of which were of males, according to analysis of provisional data by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is...
MENTAL HEALTH
dallassun.com

New Zealand lockdowns credited with drop in new Covid cases

New Zealand has reported a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days. The country is breaking the chain of transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant, officials said, noting 27 new cases were recorded in Auckland and one in Wellington. While curbs have been eased in most areas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

243K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy