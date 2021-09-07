CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Prince Charles has ‘no knowledge’ of former aide’s honour claims

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DO9lg_0boaiSmO00

Prince Charles has “no knowledge” of his former aide’s alleged promise to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and a British citizenship , Clarence House has said.

Michael Fawcett, a trusted aide and former valet of the Prince of Wales , faces accusations that he would “support and contribute” to Saudi tycoon Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz’s application for citizenship after the businessman donated to Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation.

Fawcett has temporarily stepped down for his role as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation over the claims, and an investigation has been launched into the allegations. According to the Sunday Times , Mahfouz has denied any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities and fully supports the investigation now underway by The Prince’s Foundation.”

Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat MP and author of a book on royal finances, wrote to the Metropolitan Police asking the force to investigate Fawcett.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said that police are “aware” of media reports about the issue and are waiting for “further contact in relation to this matter”.

In a letter written by Fawcett in 2017, seen by the Mail on Sunday , the royal aide offered to help Mahfouz with his citizenship application “in light of [his] ongoing and most recent generosity”.

The letter added: “I can further confirm that we are willing to make [an] application to increase His Excellency’s honour from Honorary CBE to that of KBE in accordance with Her Majesty’s Honours Committee.”

Mahfouz had previously been awarded a CBE by Charles in 2016 and is listed as a “community patron” on The Prince’s Foundation website.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The Prince’s Foundation takes very seriously the allegations that have recently been brought to its attention and the matter is currently under investigation.

“The scope of The Prince’s Foundation investigation has been extended to cover this weekend’s newspaper reports. The Trustees had already arranged an independent review by an external senior forensic accountant from a ‘big four’ accountancy firm.”

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This One Royal Will "Never Forgive" Harry and Meghan, Say Insiders

It's no surprise that Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been angry and upset by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's comments and shocking allegations about the Royal Family since moving to California. Their bombshell CBS special with Oprah Winfrey back in March proved to be just the beginning of a steady stream of stunning revelations with more interviews (including the debut of Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ docuseries with Winfrey) and major announcements (like Harry publishing a memoir next year) that have pushed the House of Windsor to the brink, sources say.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla returns to work with Prince Charles in most unique dress

On Tuesday after a timely summer break, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall unveiled a plaque to commemorate the opening of the Ballater Community and Heritage Hub, before visiting local shops and businesses. It was great to see Camilla, who looked as radiant as ever, wearing a chic check...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Baker
Person
Prince Charles
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla wows in chic, tailored outfit during Scottish trip

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever as she stepped out for another day of engagements in Scotland with Prince Charles on Thursday. Looking lovely in green, Camilla chose to wear a tailored look with a jacket and skirt, matching her husband in his tartan. She teamed her outfit with chic nude heels, and carried her trusty Fulton umbrella just like the Queen does on rainy days.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotland Yard#Prince Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Saudi#The Prince S Foundation#The Sunday Times#Democrat#The Metropolitan Police#Honorary Cbe#Kbe#Trustees
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Is Making Prince Charles Look Bad

British royal family news reveals that in just about every opinion poll Queen Elizabeth is always the most popular royal. In contrast, her successor and heir to the throne doesn’t exactly come out smelling like an English rose. Prince Charles is the queen’s eldest son and heir and now one...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Prince William Is Reportedly Growing Anxious About Prince Andrew's Scandal

Prince William is dealing with another royal scandal, but this time around, it doesn't involve his brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. As a future king of England, the Duke of Cambridge shares the same level of investment in the royal family's reputation as his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. And the latest headlines concerning his uncle Prince Andrew reportedly have many concerned.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
New York Post

Prince Charles’ longtime aide steps down amid ‘golden visa’ scandal

Prince Charles’ long-time aide Michael Fawcett stepped down as head of the Prince’s charity amid allegations he used his position to help a Saudi billionaire receive a “golden visa.”. Saudi Arabian billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz reportedly paid tens of thousands of dollars to secure the title of honorary...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew’s Royal Arrogance Is Unmatched. Except by Prince Charles.

Prince Andrew’s confidence in the face of his ever-evolving Jeffrey Epstein legal quagmire is squarely rooted in his overweening sense of privilege. “Everything you hear about Andrew’s personality is true and then some,” one former royal aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, recently told The Daily Beast. “He is the most extraordinarily arrogant man. I have no doubt that he absolutely believes all this will go away and he will be welcomed back into the fold by a grateful public. There is no self-doubt there at all.”
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

243K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy