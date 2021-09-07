CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

You’ve been microwaving your food wrong this whole time, says a home hacks expert in viral TikTok

By Hollie Richardson
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5fz8_0boaiRtf00

A viral video on TikTok has claimed that people have been microwaving their food incorrectly.

Tanya Home Inspo – an account that has over 187,000 followers and 1.5 million likes – shared the microwave hack video over the weekend and it has since garnered over 58,000 views.

Tanya, who runs the account, suggests that food doesn’t heat up properly in the microwave if you position food in the centre of it.

Instead, she advises placing the food at the edge of the microwave plate so that it heats evenly.

@tanyahomeinspo

Microwave Hack #tanyahomeinspo #fyp #microwavehacks #cookinghacks #homehacks #microwave #lifehack

♬ STAY - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“You know when you reheat food in the microwave and some parts of it are hot enough to burn your mouth and the other parts are frozen?” she asks while demonstrating with a Tupperware box of food.

“Well, that happens because you shouldn’t actually have your food in the middle of the plate here. It should be on the edge so that it can actually rotate around and cook evenly.”

As with many other life hack videos, this one caused quite a mix of reactions on TikTok.

“Am I the only one [whose] mind’s blown?” asked one follower. “This is why TikTok exists,” said another.

“Known this for years,” commented someone who has tried and tested the technique.

However, not everyone is convinced: “The whole plate is rotating so it doesn’t matter if it’s in the middle,” one sceptic replied. “What works is making a hole in the middle of your food.”

One person asked: “What happens when you have a really big plate?” Tanya replied, “Can I get back to you with that question?” alongside some crying-with-laughter emojis.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Hack#Hacks#Microwave#Tupperware
districtchronicles.com

Mum witnesses ‘best Aldi hack ever’ by fellow shopper to make packing bags easy

An Aldi shopper says she witnessed a customer in front of her at the till use “the best hack ever” to make bagging her shopping at the supermarket easy and efficient. The mum says her fellow shopper “probably thought I was a bit nuts” when she asked for a picture of the trick, which she then shared on Facebook where others branded it “genius”.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

TikTok medic Dr Karan Raj reveals why you should never hold in a fart – and the reason is disgusting

TikTok-famous medic Dr Karan Raj has revealed the disgusting reason you shouldn’t hold in a fart.In a clip that has racked up o 2.5 million views on the platform, Raj expertly ran through a myriad of interesting facts about farts, including the average frequency and what it’s made up of.Dr Raj explained: “On average people fart 14 times a day – the more the merrier. If someone tells you they don’t fart they’re lying and you should disown them immediately, or they’ve got  a bowel obstruction which is a medical emergency.”He also revealed that the average person’s daily fart...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dexerto.com

Bella Poarch fans bewildered by bizarre food obsession in viral TikTok

TikToker-turned-musician Bella Poarch took to TikTok to reveal she loves to drink pickle juice using the viral “Good Soup” audio. Over a year since she blew up on the social media platform, Poarch has certainly kept herself busy using her following to kickstart a music career. Since then she has gone on to release two singles, ‘INFERNO’ and ‘Build a B*tch.’
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

‘World’s most difficult cat’ goes viral as it terrorises owners as they make food

It’s not a secret that most pets favour the people that provide them with food, water and shelter. In return, there will be rewards, cuddles, rubs and overall affection. However, there are occasions when an animal’s appetite for food is so big that it causes them to forget their table manners, just like the case of one family’s ginger Tom cat Trekkie, who was a complete foodie.
PETS
The Independent

Doctor reveals sleep hacks that ‘actually work’ in viral TikTok video

A doctor has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a series of simple “body hacks” that include how to fall asleep quickly.Dr Anthony Youn, 48, from Detroit, is a well-known plastic surgeon on social media, with more than 795,000 followers on Instagram and 4.9 million on TikTok.In his video, Dr Youn acts out a series of scenarios to reflect common complaints people come to him with.In one, he pretends to be someone who is struggling to fall asleep at night.Dressed in his surgical garb, Dr Youn urges viewers to try having a scoop of peanut butter before they go to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Viral TikTok claims to show how Panera ‘make’ their ‘overpriced’ soup

An alleged Panera worker has taken to TikTok to expose how the American bakery-café chain, Panera, ‘make’ their $7 soup. In a clip that has since gone viral, Dylan Smith (@ohana_trender) shows the pre-made yellow liquid with what appears to be pieces of noodle in a plastic bag. He puts the bag into a pitcher and snips the corner, before pouring the watery substance into a soup tureen. The video prompted hundreds of concerned TikTokers to the comments. “Panerma is expensive hospital food”, one commented, while another said they wouldn’t return to the chain after viewing the video, “Is this......
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Amomama

Viral Video Shows Empty Grocery Store Shelves

Passionate vaccine-hesitant individuals have taken over a TikTok video. They are intent on proving that a possible sign of food shortage is due to what they see as freedom-sucking mandates. A TikTok clip shared by Mickeli Francisco has touched all corners of the internet. Yet, there is nothing adrenaline-rushing or...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

243K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy