Match Group (MTCH), Ceridian HCM (CDAY) and Brown & Brown (BRO) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 (TNDM) (MSTR) (QURE)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance: