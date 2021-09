Even at the height of a new COVID-19 variant, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is raking in a massive haul this holiday weekend. Analysts suggest the movie is on its way to a massive opening of $71 million across three days, and a four-day holiday total that could end up around $90 million domestically. Should that be the case, Shang-Chi would nearly triple the previous record set by Rob Zombie's Halloween in 2007. Whatever the case, the accountants at Disney are likely watching the returns with glee because, as it turns out, Shang-Chi has been one of Marvel's most affordable movies to make.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO