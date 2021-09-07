Chakana Reports Significant Intercepts at Soledad, Peru Including 46m of 5.64% Copper, 592.9 g/t Silver, and 0.36 g/t Gold Provides Update on Resource Drilling
Resource definition holes at Breccia Pipe 1 ("Bx 1") completed; 62 drill holes totalling 17,936m. A total of 259 diamond core holes completed on the Soledad project to date for 60,225m. Additional resource definition drill results pending
