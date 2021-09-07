CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chakana Reports Significant Intercepts at Soledad, Peru Including 46m of 5.64% Copper, 592.9 g/t Silver, and 0.36 g/t Gold Provides Update on Resource Drilling

 9 days ago

Resource definition holes at Breccia Pipe 1 ("Bx 1") completed; 62 drill holes totalling 17,936m. A total of 259 diamond core holes completed on the Soledad project to date for 60,225m. Additional resource definition drill results pending...

Central African Gold Closes the Acquisition of the Musefu Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") is pleased to announce that further to news releases date June 28, 2021 and September 10, 2021, the Corporation has received final approvals to complete the acquisition of the agreement to enter into a joint venture on the Musefu Gold Project located in Kasia Central Province, DRC. The Corporation will issue 5,000,000 common shares for the acquisition and 330,000 common shares as a finders' fee.
Provenance Gold Announces Its 800 Meter Step-out Drill Hole at White Rock Intersected 117 meters (385 feet) of Gold Mineralization

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (FSE: 3PG) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to announce that a major step-out hole, drilled 800 meters southeast of Provenance's initial drilling area on its White Rock property in Elko County, Nevada, intersected 117 meters (385 feet) of gold mineralization starting at the surface. The gold system extends another kilometer further to the southeast.
Talisker Intercepts 1.36 G/T Over 68.9 Metres Within 0.8 G/T Over 220 Metres With 200 Metre Stepout at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-025 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Hole SB-2021-025 is the first stepout hole located 200m to the southeast of previously released holes targeting newly discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer.
Anaconda Mining Intersects 1.81 g/t over 30 metres at Stog'er Tight and Initiates Mineral Resource and Reserve Update at Point Rousse

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce assay results from a recent geotechnical and environmental drill program at Stog'er Tight (the 'Stog'er Tight Drill Program') to support an Enhanced Environmental Registration document to be submitted to regulators in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Stog'er Tight Drill Program included 704 metres of diamond drilling in eight (8) holes for geotechnical purposes to support detailed pit design as well as 123.5 metres of diamond drilling in four (4) holes for water well installations to obtain relevant environmental data to support ongoing environmental assessment work (Exhibit A). Despite their primary purpose, several of these holes encountered mineralization including the following highlights (see Table 1 below for further details):
Kutcho Copper expands high-grade BC resource, advances feasibility

Kutcho Copper (TSXV: KC) has updated the resources at its wholly owned copper-zinc project, 100 km east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The company is also near completion of a feasibility study (FS) that incorporates significant changes to the engineering and design of the project. There are three deposits included...
Kutcho Copper reports Kutcho project, BC, hosts 22.80 Mt of 2.26% CuEq M&I

Kutcho Copper Corp. [KC-TSXV; KCCFF-OTC] released a progress report on the feasibility study for its 100%-owned high-grade Kutcho copper-zinc project 100 km east of Dease Lake, northern British Columbia, being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (an ERM Group company). Following a series of trade-off studies, including advanced engineering...
Endurance Gold samples 4.7 metres of 9.19 g/t gold at Reliance, British Columbia

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC] reports that new prospects have been confirmed as gold-bearing with channel sampling along the Treasure shear, and five diamond drill holes have now been completed at the Eagle zone at the 100%-optioned Reliance gold property in southern British Columbia. The property is located 4 km)...
MAS Gold to acquire former producing gold mine in Canada

MAS Gold has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in nearly 463ha from the Government of Saskatchewan, Canada, for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes the Contact Lake Gold Mine, which was operated by Cameco from 1994 to 1997, in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan. As...
US Copper Provides Update on Superior Drill Program

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - US Copper Corp ("US Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) is providing an update on the Dixie fire and its impact on the Company's activities at its Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in north-east California.
Aztec Reports Additional RC Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.73 gpt Gold and 56.2 gpt Silver (2.53 gpt AuEq) over 64.0 m

4 more holes drilled under the north-central Contention pit confirm and expand the high grade, near surface, oxidized gold-silver mineralization. 23-hole program results continue to expand the width and length of mineralization below the Contention Pit. VANCOUVER,...
Purepoint Uranium Schedules September Drilling at 100% Owned Henday Lake

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today confirmed that it has contracted crews and resources to commence drilling later this month at its 100% owned Henday Lake project located within the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
Fabled Continues To Intercept Gold Bearing Sheeted Vein Structure, Intensity and Grade Increases With Depth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased...
Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.
Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals identify Bourier project lithium targets and report discoveries using GoldSpot Discoveries' Artificial Intelligence methods

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;. A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets have been identified;. Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five (5) new...
Portofino Mobilizes Team to Expand Channel Sampling Program - Allison Lake North Lithium Property

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its geological team has re-mobilized to the Allison Lake North Lithium and Rare Elements Property (the "Property") located 100 kilometres ("km") east of the town of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The team is expanding on the initial exploration program and carrying out additional systematic channel sampling where encouraging Lithium ("Li") and Tantalum ("Ta") values were recently discovered.
Maple Gold Drills 28.5 Metres of 8.8 g/t Gold in the 531 Zone at the Douay Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2021) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the final three holes completed in the 531 Zone as well as four regional exploration holes drilled during the 10,217-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay Gold Project ("Douay" or the "Project") in Quebec, Canada. Douay is held by a 50/50 joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
Talisker Intersects 27.71g/t Au over 0.9m within 12.46g/t Au over 2.2m at Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-16A at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne with a total of 55,500 metres consisting of 95 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program being completed. A total of 77,680 metres (131 holes) have been drilled by Talisker since the Company initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. Twenty-six holes consisting of 11,987 samples are currently at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
Quebec Precious Metals Reports High-Grade Grab Samples of 68.1 & 61.8 g/t Au on the Elmer East project; extends the Mineralized Corridor to 4.2 km at the Lloyd Discovery Area

The 2021 summer surface sampling program expended the mineralized corridor at the Lloyd discovery area from 60 m to 4.2 km (Figures 1 & 2, photos 1, 2 & 3) and remains open in all directions. The most significant samples are as follows:. 68.1 g/t Au, 13.4 g/t Ag, 0.26...
