Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and Genius Sports (GENI) Strike Major NFL, Official Sports Data, and Fan Engagement Partnership
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”) today announced a new strategic relationship with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), the largest casino-entertainment company in the United States. Caesars Entertainment’s portfolio of casinos, sportsbooks and wagering entities will have access to Genius Sports’ entire official sports data content offering, including customer acquisition tools, and fan engagement solutions.www.streetinsider.com
