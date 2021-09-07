Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and Genius Sports (GENI) Strike Major NFL, Official Sports Data, and Fan Engagement Partnership

ESPN viewers regularly tune in to hear about the exploits of national teams like Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Lakers and St. Louis Cardinals. But executives want to capture the interest of those eager for news about the high-school exploits of the Lake Travis Cavaliers of Texas, the Arizona Compass Prep Dragons and the Notre Dame Knights of Sherman Oaks. California. To do so, the Disney-backed sports-media giant has hired Marcel “Celly” Chappell (pictured, above) and acquired the social media accounts tied to his company, BallerVisions, which is known for its social and digital presence in the high-school sports landscape. Chappell...

