CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and Genius Sports (GENI) Strike Major NFL, Official Sports Data, and Fan Engagement Partnership

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”) today announced a new strategic relationship with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), the largest casino-entertainment company in the United States. Caesars Entertainment’s portfolio of casinos, sportsbooks and wagering entities will have access to Genius Sports’ entire official sports data content offering, including customer acquisition tools, and fan engagement solutions.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Austin FC announces official sports betting partnership

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gaming and sports betting company PointsBet has become Austin FC’s exclusive and official sports betting partner, the franchise announced Wednesday. The agreement doesn’t mean you’ll be able to make a wager at a kiosk or window at Q2 Stadium (it’s illegal in Texas), but it does set the franchise up with a gaming operator for the long term as the sports betting industry expands rapidly across the country.
AUSTIN, TX
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Gores Metropoulos II, Filed by: Gores Metropoulos II, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed by Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Could Spinning Off Online Sports Betting Help Casino Stocks?

Casino stocks traded down on Tuesday with concerns over how China will regulate casinos in the Macau region. The relationship between casino traffic during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and international relations are having an impact on share prices of stocks. This leads to an important topic that could provide...
GAMBLING
Business Insider

Sportradar IPO Preview: The Thing Behind The Thing For Sports Betting

The surge in sports betting platforms and states where it is legal has created a huge market opportunity for companies that operate in the growing sector. One such company will test the public markets with an IPO scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Sportradar IPO: Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) is seeking to...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Sports Data#Streetinsider Premium#Genius Sports Limited#Czr#Caesars Entertainment#Genius Sports#English Premier League#Argentinian#Colombian
etftrends.com

Gambling ETF Is Ready for Some Football

This week brings the second week of the 2021 NFL campaign and the third week of college football. With that in mind, it may not be surprising that the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK) is higher by about 6% over the past month. BJK is the original exchange traded fund...
GAMBLING
National football post

Sports betting opens in Arizona with huge weekend

The coinciding kickoff of sports betting in Arizona and the new NFL season led to a busy weekend for bettors in the Grand Canyon State. According to data reported by GeoComply, Arizona accounted for 10.4 percent of all legal online sports betting transactions in the United State between Thursday September 9 and 4 pm PT on Sunday, September 12. Over those four days Arizona customers reportedly created 271,000 new accounts with online sportsbooks in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
legalsportsreport.com

Top NJ Regulator Drops Stern Warning On Sportsbook Advertising Blitz

The NFL is back and so are the sportsbook ads. Operators are planning to spend $1 billion on advertising NFL betting this season, per Front Office Sports. But operators need to curb themselves or face a backlash, key regulators warned on Monday. Speaking on a GeoComply webinar Monday, David Rebuck,...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Partnership with Nets Gaming Crew

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF) ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced that its online platform, GamerzArena, is now the Official Online Gaming Portal of Nets Gaming Crew ('NetsGC'), the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.
BUSINESS
audacy.com

Tech verifications show big jump in bets as football begins

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are reports a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season. That helps confirm an expected a big increase...
NFL
cdcgamingreports.com

MGM Resorts CEO: Despite mask mandate, Las Vegas tourism continues strong; weekend occupancy near 100%

MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle told a gaming forum on Monday that the re-institution of a mask mandate in Nevada in late July to deal with rising COVID-19 cases has done little to dampen leisure travel to the Las Vegas Strip. Weekend business remains strong, especially with a sellout this past weekend ahead of the Raiders first regular-season game in front of fans on Monday Night Football.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wbaltv.com

Ravens partnership with Caesars Sportsbook to elevate sports betting

The Baltimore Ravens and Caesars Entertainment Inc. on Thursday announced a partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, making it a top sports-betting partner of the team. The partnership further expands upon Horseshoe Baltimore's status as the Ravens' only official casino partner. Officials hope to continue to grow the area near and around M&T Bank Stadium.
BALTIMORE, MD
martechseries.com

Genius Sports Agrees to Major Partnership With Penn Interactive to Power its Barstool Sportsbook With Official Data and Fan Engagement Solutions

Genius Sports to power Barstool Sportsbook with full suite of U.S. sports content, including exclusive EPL, NASCAR, and NFL sports data feeds and dynamic content solutions. Genius Sports Limited , the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has entered into a long-term partnership with Penn Interactive (“Penn Interactive” or the “Company”) to provide official data and fan engagement solutions for the Company’s Barstool Sportsbook.
GAMBLING
Variety

ESPN, Chasing High-School Sports Fans, Acquires Influential BallerVisions Social Accounts (EXCLUSIVE)

ESPN viewers regularly tune in to hear about the exploits of national teams like Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Lakers and St. Louis Cardinals. But executives want to capture the interest of those eager for news about the high-school exploits of the Lake Travis Cavaliers of Texas, the Arizona Compass Prep Dragons and the Notre Dame Knights of Sherman Oaks. California. To do so, the Disney-backed sports-media giant has hired Marcel “Celly” Chappell (pictured, above) and acquired the social media accounts tied to his company, BallerVisions, which is known for its social and digital presence in the high-school sports landscape. Chappell...
EDUCATION
gamingintelligence.com

WynnBET and SI Sportsbook agree Genius Sports data deals

WynnBET and 888-powered SI Sportsbook have become the latest US operators to sign up for Genius Sports’ full range of official sportsbook data and content. Ahead of the start of the new NFL season which kicks off Thursday, WynnBet and SI Sportsbook have joined DraftKings and Caesars in extending their existing deals with Genius Sports.
NFL
legalsportsreport.com

Genius Sports: NFL Betting Deals ‘Validated Official Data Strategy’

Investors were not sure how to react on Wednesday as Genius Sports posted its Q2 earnings. The data provider grew revenues 84% in constant currency to $55.8 million, while group adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $5.2 million. However, the share price fell 4% at open before bouncing to close...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Data Rights Partner Genius Sports Sees Revenue Double in the Second Quarter

NFL data rights licensee Genius Sports generated $55.8 million in revenue during the second quarter. It reported a net loss of $464.1 million for the quarter, an increase from a $7.4 million loss in the same quarter last year. National Football League data rights partner Genius Sports reported second-quarter earnings...
NFL
StreetInsider.com

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), ROOT SPORTS Enter Distribution Agreement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ROOT SPORTS, the TV home of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken and Portland Trail Blazers regional game telecasts, and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today an agreement for fuboTV to carry ROOT SPORTS ahead of the much-anticipated inaugural Seattle Kraken season and the return of the Portland Trail Blazers to ROOT SPORTS.
TV & VIDEOS
gamingintelligence.com

Genius Sports agrees sports data partnership with Caesars

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has agreed a new multi-year strategic partnership with US casino and sportsbook operator Caesars Entertainment. The agreement providers Caesars’ portfolio of casinos, sportsbooks and wagering entities with access to Genius Sports’ entire official sports data content offering, including customer acquisition tools, and fan engagement solutions.
GAMBLING
Benzinga

Genius Sports Tightens Guidance, Signs More NFL Data Partners: What Investors Should Know

A leading data provider for sports betting companies announced second-quarter earnings and shared updates on multiple customer partnerships. What Happened: Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) reported $55.8 million in second-quarter revenue, beating the Street estimate of $53.8 million. Revenue increased 108.4% year-over-year. Revenue by segment was $40.7 million for betting technology,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy