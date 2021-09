News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Cardinal Point Capital Management Inc. and Cardinal Point Wealth Management, LLC (together, "Cardinal Point") have entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO