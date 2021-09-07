CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energous (WATT) Partners with TAGnology to Bring Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions to Europe

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary RF-based wireless charging technology that supports charging of electronic devices at-a-distance, today announced a partnership with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a leading European provider of wireless technology, contactless identification and RTLS (real time location system) solutions serving a wide range of applications from industrial, medical, automotive to Internet of Things (IoT). Under the arrangement, TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept (PoCs), and manage development projects. In addition, TAGnology delivers training and technical support in the region and will serve as a provider of Energous' wireless power solutions and developer kits in Europe through its ecommerce website and distribution channel.

www.streetinsider.com

everythingrf.com

Quectel Modules Provide 5G Connectivity for the Nvidia Jetson Edge AI Platform

Quectel has joined the Nvidia Jetson ecosystem to provide 5G IoT modules that securely and reliably connect devices and people to networks and services. Since the invention of the GPU, Nvidia sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and AI over the past two decades. Now, Nvidia is accelerating the next wave of robotics, automation and AIoT with its power-efficient, compact and scalable Jetson edge AI platform.
COMPUTERS
everythingrf.com

LitePoint Launches a New Test System for the Wi-Fi 7 Standard

LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, announced the IQxel-MX test system, which can handle the high-performance requirements of the new Wi-Fi 7, IEEE 802.11be standard. Wi-Fi 7 enables Extremely High Throughput (EHT), which operates at close to five times the maximum throughput of Wi-Fi 6, and provides very low latency. Combining these capabilities with the new multi-link modes, Wi-Fi 7 will power the future of connectivity for the most demanding wireless applications.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Energous Partners With TAGnology For Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions

Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) has partnered with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a provider of wireless technology, contactless identification, and RTLS (real-time location system) solutions, to bring Over-The-Air wireless power solutions to European customers. TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs...
BUSINESS
cuereport.com

APAC, Europe, America (region) to lead Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications market forecast over 2021-2026

Global Real-time Location Services (RTLS) Applications Market Size Analysis By Type, Application, Regions and Companies Forecast 2020-2025 is a latest market research report which evaluates and highlights market opportunities, challenges faced by the global market and provides several key information that is required for sound business decisions. The study provides information such as market trends, market drivers and challenges, market opportunities, investment analysis, key companies performance along with several other research pointers.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Gogoro, Technology Leader in Urban Electric Mobility and Battery Swapping, to List on Nasdaq Via Poema Global (PPGH)

Gogoro® Inc. ("Gogoro" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for
ECONOMY
digitalchumps.com

EPOS’ H3 headset launches, pro version on the way

A very good company that has a heavy esports presence. Enjoy their new headset details below. Copenhagen, Denmark – September 14, 2021 – Today premium gaming audio brand EPOS reveals the USB-connected H3 Hybrid and wireless H3PRO Hybrid gaming headsets, providing high-quality digital audio experiences and new features for a wide range of immersive experiences for all gamers.
VIDEO GAMES
StreetInsider.com

IPFS the Latest Landing Application - Loongbox Test Version is Officially Launched!

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - IPFS the latest landing application - Loongbox test version is officially launched, Today the Internet environment is becoming a more and more closed "data tower", and Web3.0 can achieve decentralization, and make the Internet free exchange square "data", Web3.0 is not a battle, a watershed event that symbol of the great moments, but it is a long and arduous process, In such an important era, blockchain and distributed storage cannot be absent, Loongbox will take every user to deal with the iteration of the world.
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Johanson Technology Introduces Triband Ceramic Diplexer for Wi-FI 6E

Johanson Technology has introduced a new triband Wi-Fi 6E ceramic diplexer solution with operational bands of 2.4-2.5 GHz, 4.9/5.1-5.85 GHz, and 6.1-7.2 GHz. The demand for high-speed broadband connectivity in industrial, medical, High Definition wireless streaming, and gaming applications has been increasing at a rapid pace. Devices like wireless routers, access points, and gateways are key communication elements supporting multi-band WiFi 6E Wireless Local Area Network and IEEE 802.11ax protocols.
ELECTRONICS
aviationtoday.com

BAE Systems Looks to Tackle Power Management Solutions for Air Taxis

The electrification of aircraft has caused the aviation industry to take an interest in battery technology. While many other industries are also transitioning to battery power in an attempt to be more sustainable, electric aircraft will require very different requirements and regulations. BAE Systems is developing energy storage and management...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Partners with Paradigm; Will Power Paradigm Payments™

Paya, (NASDAQ: PAYA) has announced a strategic partnership with Paradigm, a software company focused on helping organizations throughout the building industry supply chain increase efficiencies and profitability. Through the partnership, Paradigm will launch Paradigm Payments™, which will offer contractors, dealers, distributors, and manufacturers the ability to collect and process payments real-time, leading to greater back-office efficiencies and the opportunity to increase on-site sales.
BUSINESS
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Aduro Clean Technologies Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares in the U.S.

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol "ACTHF", are now Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL For: Sep 14 Filed by: DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Electronic Arts (EA) Plunges on Battlefield 2042 Delay Rumors

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) are down about 6% on a report that the launch of the Battlefield 2042 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
VIDEO GAMES
StreetInsider.com

Big Tech's little mergers draw more U.S. antitrust scrutiny

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Federal Trade Commission staff presented data on Wednesday on small acquisitions by five big technology companies, and the agency scrapped guidelines on vertical mergers which combine a company with a supplier -- both steps indicating plans to be tougher on deals. Following a study begun during the...
BUSINESS

