CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Sondrel's IP platform provides powerful computing at the Edge with integrated Arm security subsystem

design-reuse.com
 9 days ago

Reading, UK -- September 7, 2021 -- Sondrel has created a powerful, quad core IP platform, the SFA 200, that is ideal for ASIC solutions for remote gathering and processing of video and data at the Edge with secure onwards transmission of the results. The resulting, single channel ASICs can be arrayed together to form scalable processing solutions and additional features can be added in a modular fashion. Applications include smart metering, smart homes, smart factories, voice-controlled devices and infotainment.

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Auto, Security, Pervasive Computing

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi registered its electric vehicle (EV) business (Xiaomi EV) with an initial investment of RMB $10 billion (USD$1.5B). Xiaomi plans to invest USD $10 billion in Xiaomi EV over 10 years, under the leadership of Lei Jun, the founder of Xiaomi. Currently, Xiaomi EV has approximately 300 employees. Xiaomi also acquired autonomous driving technology company Deepmotion Tech last week.
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

ASIC IP platform for gathering and processing video and data at the edge

Sondrel has created a quad core ASIC IP platform for remote gathering and processing of video and data at the Edge with secure onwards transmission of the results. The resulting, single channel ASICs can be arrayed together to form scalable processing solutions and additional features can be added in a modular fashion.
COMPUTERS
Corvallis Gazette-Times

OSU researchers develop secure computation protocol

Oregon State University researchers have figured out a way to make secure computation even more secure than they thought possible. Associate professor Mike Rosulek and graduate student Lance Roy wrote a paper in 2015 explaining the most efficient secure computation protocol at the time. They did not believe it was possible to do better, and after years of trying to prove that there was nothing better out there, Roy came to Rosulek with an out-of-the-box idea.
EDUCATION
telecoms.com

Verizon launches private edge compute platform with Microsoft, as promised

Verizon is furthering its push into the private mobile networks space by making available a private mobile edge cloud computing solution to businesses. The US operator has teamed up with Microsoft to launch the snappily titled Verizon 5G Edge with Microsoft Azure Stack Edge cloud computing platform, as promised when it announced its partnership with the software giant last autumn. It is now able to offer business customers an on-premises, private edge compute solution that enables the ultra-low latency required for real-time enterprise applications, it declared.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip#Asic#Neural Net#Arm Ethos#Dsp#Qos#Soc#A53
information-age.com

Getting ahead in telecommunications with an edge computing strategy

Martin Tidell, senior industry consultant, telecommunications EMEA at Teradata, explores why telcos need to prioritise an edge computing strategy. As the volume and speed of data continues to increase, organisations are starting to see the inefficient effects of streaming copious amounts of information to a cloud or data centre for processing. According to Gartner, by 2022, more than 50% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the data centre or cloud. By 2025, it’s predicted that this figure will reach 75%.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRepublic

Verizon, Microsoft partner to bring 5G edge computing to Azure Stack Edge

The partnership means that Verizon can begin offering on-premises, private edge computing and private 5G to businesses. Verizon and Microsoft have announced an extension of their partnership that will bring Verizon's 5G Edge to Microsoft Azure Stack Edge. Verizon said the new offering will provide "increased efficiencies, higher levels of security and the low lag and high bandwidth needed for applications involving computer vision, augmented and virtual reality, and machine learning."
BUSINESS
Hot Hardware

Microsoft Windows Subsystem For Android Breaks Cover And There's Xbox Support Too

A key component for getting Android applications to play nice in Windows 11 has made an appearance in the Microsoft Store. It is called Windows Subsystem for Android, though don't get overly excited about its availability—yes, you can mosey on over to the Microsoft Store and download it, but at present, it does not appear to do anything.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How edge computing can unlock the potential of IoT

Cloud technology has long been accepted as fundamental to the way the modern world operates, with even the most skeptical and reluctant sectors now embracing the value it offers. What comes next, as IoT devices proliferate in our work and home lives, is a move towards edge computing, which has particular advantages for the public sector.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Country
China
thefastmode.com

Exium, IBM Collaborate to Secure Edge Compute for AI and IoT Applications

Exium, a 5G security company, announced that it is collaborating with IBM to help clients adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to run AI or IoT applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge. Exium offers clients an end-to-end AI deployment solution...
SOFTWARE
uasweekly.com

Search & Rescue Tool SarStuff Integrate Altitude Angel’s GuardianUTM Cloud Platform

Altitude Angel, the world’s most trusted UTM (Unified Traffic Management) technology provider, today announced Search and Rescue (SAR) flight planning tool SarStuff is to integrate its GuardianUTM Cloud platform to provide flight operations managers with the information they need to help save lives. SarStuff is a purpose-built planning and tasking...
TECHNOLOGY
IBM - United States

IoT vs. Edge Computing: What’s the difference?

The terms “Internet of Things” (IoT) and “Edge Computing” are being used everywhere these days it seems. What do these terms really mean, and why do I think Edge Computing is replacing IoT? Read on to find out! This article will define these terms and also discuss why you might want to migrate your enterprise application code away from your data centers and out closer to your real-world data sources.
COMPUTERS
Healthcare IT News

More private firms seek integration with India's vaccination platform: report

The National Health Authority of India is reviewing over 100 more applications from private firms for their integration with the country's vaccination platform Covid Vaccine Intelligent Network or CoWIN. According to a news report, most of the applications were from pharmaceutical companies, travel portals, state governments and banks. Private companies...
HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

TIBCO powers data integration in Singapore NUHS's AI platform

California-based enterprise data company TIBCO Software has delivered some of its analytics solutions to power the artificial intelligence platform of Singapore's National University Health System. WHAT IT'S ABOUT. Based on a press release, the health system employed four TIBCO solutions to support the integration of real-time medical data from EMR...
WORLD
Dark Reading

Edge Chat with Cisco Secure's TK Keanini on Achieving Better Security Outcomes

Enterprise security IT teams are dealing with interoperability issues that make it difficult for different security technologies from multiple vendors to work together. In the latest Edge Chat, TK Keanini, CTO of Cisco Secure, talks about how platform outcomes can drive security. When it comes to security, unique is not...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

No-code success: An IoT platform provider’s view on citizen-developers

No-code is nothing new. You could argue that it’s been around since the 1980s, with the arrival of Microsoft Excel. Then, in 2003, we saw the democratization of web publishing and e-commerce with players like WordPress and Shopify, respectively. Over the intervening years, no-code and its close companion, low-code, have...
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

Agile Analog and Silex Insight form partnership to offer combined analog and digital IP solutions to provide advanced security and protection against side-channel attacks (SCA) for chip manufacturers

New arrangement between configurable analog IP supplier Agile Analog and Silex Insight, a leading provider of digital IP cores, creates new route to procure IP solutions optimised for the customer’s application, foundry and node. September 7, 2021 -- Agile Analog, a supplier of highly configurable process node-agnostic analog IP building...
SOFTWARE
9to5Google

Android’s Private Compute Services allow ML features to securely get cloud updates

With Android 12, Google announced the “Private Compute Core” to allow for “new technologies that are private by design.” The company shared more details today about Android’s Private Compute Services. The Android Private Compute Core is “isolated from the rest of the operating system and apps.” This also includes network...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Securing AI and ML at the Edge

Organizations are increasingly turning to AI and ML to enhance their cybersecurity operations. Having algorithms to do some of the most tedious but necessary tasks has taken a lot of stress off of overworked security teams. But as AI/ML become more ubiquitous within organizations in many other areas, the technologies...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Audius Integrates With Phantom Wallet Bring Solana NFT’s to Its Music Streaming Platform

AUDIUS LAUNCHES NEW COLLECTIBLES GALLERY FOR CREATOR PROFILES WITH SOLANA NFT INTEGRATION. Audius , a blockchain-based music streaming platform, announced the launch of its Solana NFT integration after the high-speed blockchain clocked in $60 million collectible transactions in the last week. The initial integration features exclusively the popular Solana wallet, Phantom (https://phantom.app/). This integration will unlock a new feature for Audius Silver Tier profiles, allowing its more than six million users to begin showcasing Solana SPL NFT collectibles alongside Ethereum’s ERC-20 NFT collectibles such as Crypto Punks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cool Cats, Hashmasks and more.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy