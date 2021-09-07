CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Property Trust (CXP) to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by PIMCO in a $3.9 Billion Transaction

 9 days ago

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (collectively, "PIMCO"), one of the world's premier global investment management firms, for $3.9 billion including Columbia's proportionate share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Columbia's Board of Directors, PIMCO will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Columbia common stock for $19.30 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 27% over Columbia's unaffected closing share price on Friday, March 12, 2021. During this time period the high barrier office sector has traded down 5%.1.

OCRegister

Pimco to bet $3.9 billion on office landlord Columbia

The investment wizards at Newport Beach-based Pacific Investment Management Co. don’t seem to think so. Funds managed by the company known as “Pimco” have agreed to acquire offive landlord Columbia Property Trust Inc. for $3.9 billion including debt, betting that demand for offices will hold up as the pandemic spurs people to work from home.
KKR & Co. (KKR) and Cornerstone Companies, Inc. Establish Joint Venture to Invest in Healthcare Real Estate

KKR (NYSE: KKR), a leading global investment firm, and Cornerstone Companies, Inc. ("Cornerstone"), a full-service healthcare real estate investment, development and management firm, today announced that Cornerstone and KKR have entered into a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") to acquire and develop a portfolio of diversified healthcare properties across the United States. KKR and Cornerstone have seeded the portfolio with the recapitalization of 25 healthcare properties owned by Cornerstone. With funding commitments provided by KKR's real estate and credit funds and Cornerstone, the Joint Venture is positioned to acquire more than $1 billion in real estate assets over the next few years.
Form 4 CIM Commercial Trust For: Sep 14 Filed by: Kuba Shaul

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported reflects the weighted average price, rounded to the nearest cent, of shares purchased in...
Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
Form 4 Energy Recovery, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Foda Sherif

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This figure...
Form 4 Cactus, Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Rothstein Bruce M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On September 13, 2021, Cadent Energy Partners II-GP, L.P., an entity in which the Reporting Person was...
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) We will pay you interest on your notes at a rate of 1.50% per annum from and including September 15, 2021 to but excluding the stated maturity date (September 15, 2027). Interest will be paid on each March 15 and September 15. The first such payment will be made on March 15, 2022.
Nabors Industries (NBR) Reiterates Third Quarter 2021 Outlook and Announces Repayment of 4.625% Senior Notes

Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reiterated its financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021. The Company published the original outlook in the July press release detailing results for second quarter of 2021.
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ICU Medical (ICUI) Acquires Smith Group's Medical division for $2.35B in Cash, Stock and Debt Assumption

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) and Smiths Group plc today announced that ICU Medical has committed1 to acquire the Smiths Medical division in a transaction that is superior to the existing proposed sale of Smiths Medical to Trulli Bidco Limited. The Smiths Medical business includes syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products. When combined with ICU Medical's existing businesses, the combined companies will be a leading infusion therapy company with estimated pro forma combined revenues of approximately $2.5 billion.
FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8,917,385 shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco, LLC, FIGS' largest stockholder, and certain members of FIGS' management team at a price to the public of $40.25 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,337,607 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The offering consists entirely of shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders, and FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 15 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 145,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1012.987p per share.
Macy's (NYSE: M) reinstated a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2021, with...
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. We may not deliver these notes until a final pricing supplement is delivered. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying prospectus, product supplement and index supplement do not constitute an offer to sell these notes and we are not soliciting an offer to buy these notes in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Sell rating and $70.00 price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) on weak August ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
