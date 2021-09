Marvel's Midnight Suns won't release until next year, but developer Firaxis Games decided to pull back the curtain a bit on the title during a stream earlier today. The new video offers a better look at the gameplay, including a boss fight pitting Sabretooth against Wolverine and The Hunter. As previously revealed, the gameplay will feature XCOM-inspired turn-based battles. The new gameplay trailer gives us an idea of how that will work, and how players will use ability cards. It's a very different direction for a game featuring Marvel characters, and readers can check it out in the video at the top of this page.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO