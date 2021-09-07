Carrier Global (CARR) Finalizes Acquisition of Guangdong Giwee Group, China-based HVAC Manufacturer

The research on Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 focuses on the current trends in the global market. The aim of MarketsandResearch.biz is to give clients a profound understanding of the market and assist them in developing growth strategies. To present an accurate picture of the business climate that the industry is experiencing, an in-depth examination of pertinent primary and secondary data is conducted. This is accomplished by using Porter’s analysis, SWOT analysis, and other special analysis techniques. Our analysts thoroughly examined the data to give the most accurate foundation for our future evaluation and to assure the highest quality of our testing.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO