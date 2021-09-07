Carrier Global (CARR) Finalizes Acquisition of Guangdong Giwee Group, China-based HVAC Manufacturer
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Carrier today announced it has completed the acquisition of the remainder of Guangdong Giwee Group (Giwee Group) and its subsidiaries, including Guangdong Chigo Heating & Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd. The acquisition follows Carrier's announcement on June 3, 2021 of the acquisition of a controlling interest in the Giwee Group. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.www.streetinsider.com
