Kodiak, AK

Kodiak Provides Update on Exploration Program at MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

 9 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") provides an update on its fully funded drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project ("MPD") in Southern British Columbia.

