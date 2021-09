(Sept 10): Aluminium’s run-up to a 13-year high has some analysts doubling down on forecasts for further gains. Others warn the peak is already here. Since early last week, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. have boosted their price outlooks for the metal. Trafigura Group’s chief economist told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday that the metal is heading for a record high amid booming demand and deepening production deficits.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO