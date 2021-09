Nick McWilliams reporting – With the 20th and 80th anniversaries of two historical events in United States history, Dover will remember those lost in both tragedies. Following suit with a request from Deersville, Dover will acknowledge the two decades that have passed since the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center Towers and the Pentagon using hijacked airliners, along with the men and women who sacrificed themselves to prevent a fourth plane from striking the U.S. Capitol Building.

5 DAYS AGO