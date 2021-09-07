CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar gains as U.S. yields rise before ECB meeting

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, moving away from a near-one month low hit last week, as firming U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to cut short dollar positions against the euro before a European Central Bank meeting this week. The greenback plunged...

www.streetinsider.com

94.1 Duke FM

Dollar sluggish as traders bide time before Fed meeting; kiwi jumps

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar drifted near the middle of its range of the past month versus major peers on Thursday, as traders looked to next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting for indications on how soon the U.S central bank will start to taper stimulus. The New Zealand dollar jumped...
CURRENCIES
StreetInsider.com

Dollar edges up as focus turns to Fed for taper clues

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar traded near the middle of its range of the past month versus major peers on Thursday, as traders looked to next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting for indications on how soon the U.S central bank will start to taper stimulus. The dollar index, which measures...
CURRENCIES
StreetInsider.com

Euro zone trade surplus slips in July as imports rise sharply

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The euro zone's trade surplus with the rest of the world declined in July from a year earlier, data released by the European Union's statistics office showed on Thursday, as imports grew at a faster rate than exports. Eurostat said the euro zone's unadjusted trade surplus with...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP holds in bullish grounds in mid 0.85 areas

EUR/GBP firms as the pound drifted from 5-week highs vs. the greenback. (BoE) is set to tighten its monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank on inflation concerns. EUR/GBP is 0.15% higher in the day, trading at 0.8542 and between a low of 0.8510 and a high of 0.8543...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Cautiously Higher on Inflation Relief; Dow up 80 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened cautiously higher on Tuesday after the slowest rise in consumer prices in seven months eased fears that the Federal Reserve will take abrupt action to tighten monetary policy. Official data showed that prices excluding food and energy rose only 0.1% in August, rather than...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US CPI fails to hamstring the mightly US dollar

Here is what you need to know for 15 Sep in forex:. The US dollar was a solid performer on Tuesday and rose from a low 92.33 to a high of 92.68 against major currencies measured by the DXY index. However, data showed a less-than-expected rise in US inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

U.S. Dollar to Gain Ahead? ETFs to Gain/Lose

The U.S. dollar strengthened to a two-week high lately versus a basket of major currencies as market watchers are betting big on a Fed taper sooner rather than later despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. This is especially true given that the European Central Bank (ECB) walked somewhat that way. The ECB will slow down emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter. This would be a step forward for the ECB toward unwinding the emergency aid that has shored up the Euro zone economy during the coronavirus pandemic (read: ECB Trims Support, Will Fed Follow Suit? ETFs in Focus).
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Dollar Gains Despite U.S. CPIs Slowdown

The US dollar edged north, while equities drifted south, even after the US CPIs for August slowed by more than anticipated. With inflation still well above the Fed’s objective, it seems that investors maintained their bets that Fed officials will begin the tapering process later this year. The UK CPIs were released early today, with both the headline and core rates rising by more than expected. Later in the day, it will be Canada’s turn to release inflation numbers, with a potential accelerating perhaps encouraging CAD-traders to add to bets over an October tapering by the BoC.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bulls defend the 1.18 figure

EUR/USD holds the 1.1800 level into the closing bell. August's CPI rose in the smallest gain since February. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1800 into the close on Wall Street and flat on the day within a 45 pip range between 1.1800 and 1.1845. The dollar fell against major currencies on...
MARKETS
investing.com

The ECB'S Impact On Gold Is Minimal

The European Central Bank tapered its asset purchases. Only that it didn’t taper at all. Are you confused? Gold isn’t. It simply doesn’t care. Tapering has begun. For now, in the Eurozone. This is at least what headlines suggest, as last week, the governing council of the European Central Bank held its monetary policy meeting. The European central bankers decided to slow down the pace of their asset purchases:
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar on Unsteady Hround ahead of GDP

The New Zealand dollar moved higher earlier in the day but has since surrendered these gains. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7114 down 0.06% on the day. New Zealand releases GDP for the second quarter on Wednesday, and the kiwi could have a banner day. The consensus stands at a whopping 16.3% gain (YoY). Granted, the consensus is significantly inflated since it is in comparison with Q2 of 2020, when Covid-19 was at its height. Still, a double-digit gain would point to strong economic activity and investors would likely give a thumbs-up to the New Zealand dollar. The New Zealand dollar has barreled higher, with gains of 1.1o% in August and 0.97% in September. The RBNZ has been forced to delay plans to hike interest rates, but a strong GDP report is sure to fuel speculation of a rate hike in the coming months. There’s little doubt that RBNZ policymakers are itching to raise rates – after the August policy meeting, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby stated that “a 50 basis point move was definitely on the table”.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Dollar Falters After U.S. Inflation Rise Eases, Safe-Haven Yen, Franc Up

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases. Several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar retreats after U.S. inflation slows

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar weakened on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of its asset purchases. Several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by...
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Lower; Sentiment Weakens Ahead of U.S. CPI

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session and amid worries over future growth. At 3:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Consolidation continues near 1.1800 ahead of US CPI data

EUR/USD fell to a 17-day low of 1.1770 on Monday. Falling US Treasury bond yields cap's USD's gains. Focus shifts to August CPI data from the US. The EUR/USD pair snapped a two-week winning streak last week and remained under modest pressure on Monday. After dropping to its lowest level since August 27 at 1.1770, however, the pair managed to erase its daily losses to end the day little changed around 1.1800.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $1780, capped by $1800

US Treasury yields decline on Monday ahead of US inflation data, helping gold. US dollar fails to hold to gains, DXY retreats from weekly highs back toward 92.50. XAU/USD remains neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, under the 20-SMA. Gold prices seesawed between gains and losses, holding within the recent range between...
MARKETS
NBC Connecticut

10-Year Yield Falls After Consumer Price Index Increases Slightly Less Than Expected

U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday after a key inflation report showed a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4.7 basis points to 1.277% at 4:02 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 5.5 basis points at 1.849%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower Ahead of Key CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar edged lower Tuesday, with traders waiting for the release of the latest U.S. inflation numbers for guidance on the timing of the start of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus withdrawal. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against a basket...
BUSINESS

