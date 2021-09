On “Tierra,” one of the most arresting moments of Bomba Estereo’s new album Deja, vocalist Li Saumet offers a bleak list of crimes against the planet: “They took away the sea, sky, and wind,” she sings. “They took the wind from us, they burned the jungle, they sold the lands, they put out the sun.” But then she reassures us that they have not taken away our dreams since we can write history from now on. “Tierra” is also a catchy track with an irresistible beat. In other words, the festive electronic folk sound that gained Bomba Estéreo international recognition is present, and through it, they deliver a conflicted and yearning party record. Deja is perhaps one of the most consciously (and best) post-pandemic records of the year.

