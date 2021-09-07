State Street (STT) Acquires Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services for $3.5B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that through its subsidiaries, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire E&I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC (“E&I”) for approximately $1.8 billion in upfront consideration plus the potential for up to $200 million in cash, based on achieving certain 2022 profit milestones. The upfront consideration consists of $1,170 million in cash and approximately $630 million of Vertiv common stock. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Vertiv’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO