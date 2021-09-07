State Street (STT) Acquires Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services for $3.5B
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for State Street to acquire BBH’s Investor Services business, including its custody, accounting, fund administration, global markets and technology services, for $3.5 billion in cash. Following the transaction, BBH will continue to independently own and operate its separate Private Banking and Investment Management businesses. The parties are targeting year-end 2021 to complete the acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0