State Street (STT) Acquires Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services for $3.5B

 9 days ago

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for State Street to acquire BBH's Investor Services business, including its custody, accounting, fund administration, global markets and technology services, for $3.5 billion in cash. Following the transaction, BBH will continue to independently own and operate its separate Private Banking and Investment Management businesses. The parties are targeting year-end 2021 to complete the acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

State Street to acquire Brown Brothers unit for $3.5 billion

State Street Corp. has agreed to acquire Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.'s investor services business for $3.5 billion in cash, a deal that would make the company the world's largest asset servicing provider. Under the proposed acquisition announced Tuesday, State Street (NYSE: STT) would bring on $5.4 trillion in assets...
Cardinal Point to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Bringing Cross-Border Tax and Wealth Management Expertise to the Focus Partnership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Cardinal Point Capital Management Inc. and Cardinal Point Wealth Management, LLC (together, "Cardinal Point") have entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq ...
Nabors Industries (NBR) Reiterates Third Quarter 2021 Outlook and Announces Repayment of 4.625% Senior Notes

Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reiterated its financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021. The Company published the original outlook in the July press release detailing results for second quarter of 2021.
Avantor (AVTR) Acquires Masterflex for $2.9B Cash

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets (collectively "Masterflex") of Antylia Scientific, a privately held, portfolio company of investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital. The all-cash transaction is valued at $2.9 billion, subject to final adjustments at closing. Given anticipated tax benefits from the transaction structure, the net purchase price is approximately $2.7 billion.
Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Acquires E&I Engineering Group for $1.8B Upfront + Up to $200M

Vertiv Holdings Co ("Vertiv") (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that through its subsidiaries, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire E&I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC ("E&I") for approximately $1.8 billion in upfront consideration plus the potential for up to $200 million in cash, based on achieving certain 2022 profit milestones. The upfront consideration consists of $1,170 million in cash and approximately $630 million of Vertiv common stock. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Vertiv's Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Form 4 TMC the metals Co Inc. For: Sep 13 Filed by: Leonard Scott Edward

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Appoints Diane Randolph to its Board

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the "Company"), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced the appointment of Diane Randolph to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following the appointment of Ms. Randolph, the Board will be composed of seven directors, and five are independent.
Benchmark Reiterates Sell Rating on Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Weak August KPIs

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Sell rating and $70.00 price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) on weak August ...
Plurilock Receives Order from CA State Teachers' Retirement System

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has received a US$394,000 order from the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS).
Form 4 DAKOTA TERRITORY RESOURC For: Sep 13 Filed by: Grafton Jennifer S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The options vest one third immediately, one third on the first anniversary of the date of grant and one third on the second anniversary of the date of grant.
Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Lowered to $80 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Serge Belanger lowered the price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) to $80.00 (from $82.00) while ...
Form 4 Blue Foundry Bancorp For: Sep 13 Filed by: Shaw Jonathan M.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Zachary Davis,...
IBEX Ltd. (IBEX) PT Lowered to $22 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani lowered the price target on IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ: IBEX) to $22.00 (from $25.00) while maintaining ...
Form 4 SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL For: Sep 14 Filed by: DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
