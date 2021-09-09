Avantor (AVTR) Acquires Masterflex for $2.9B Cash
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets (collectively "Masterflex") of Antylia Scientific, a privately held, portfolio company of investment firms GTCR and Golden Gate Capital. The all-cash transaction is valued at $2.9 billion, subject to final adjustments at closing. Given anticipated tax benefits from the transaction structure, the net purchase price is approximately $2.7 billion.www.streetinsider.com
