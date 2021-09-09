Avantor (AVTR) Acquires Masterflex for $2.9B Cash

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blattner Holding Company (Blattner), one of the largest and leading utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure solutions provider in North America. Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Avon, Minnesota, Blattner provides front-end engineering, procurement, project management and construction services to leading renewable energy developers for wind, solar and energy storage projects. Through its geographically and technologically diverse capabilities, Blattner has completed or been awarded more than 300 wind projects (+49 GW installed generating capacity), more than 90 solar projects (+12 GW installed generating capacity) and 17 energy storage projects. Over the last several years, Blattner has achieved double-digit organic revenue and profit growth by leveraging its operational expertise and collaborative customer relationships. Blattner generated full-year 2020 revenues and adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of approximately $2.4 billion and $291 million, respectively. As described in further detail below, the consideration to be paid at closing for the transaction is approximately $2.7 billion.

