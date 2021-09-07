MTCH Stock: Over 10% Increase Pre-Market Explanation
The stock price of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Match Group replacing Perrigo Company in the S&P 500. Perrigo Company is replacing WW International in the S&P MidCap 400 and WW International will replace Team Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600. Team has a market capitalization that is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.pulse2.com
