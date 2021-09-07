RNXT Stock: Over 50% Increase Pre-Market Explanation
The stock price of RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) increased by over 50% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) – a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy – increased by over 50% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to RenovoRx announcing it has received a new 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary RenovoCath Delivery System.pulse2.com
