RNXT Stock: Over 50% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

Microsoft announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, up 11% from the previous quarter’s dividend. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock gained over 1% during the September 15th pre-market trading session to trade around $303.55. The world’s leading software maker announced a program to buy back its shares from the secondary market. In addition to the buy-back program, the company has appointed President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith as vice-chair for the company. “This reflects the unique leadership role that Brad plays for the company, our board of directors, and me, with governments and other external stakeholders around the world,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft, speaking about their buyback plans.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO