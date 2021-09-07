CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semiconductors: a strategic industry ripe for UK leadership

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagination publishes manifesto putting innovation at the heart of the UK’s future competitiveness and prosperity. At a critical juncture in the UK’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the manifesto reinforces Imagination’s commitment to innovation and underscores the strategic importance of semiconductors to the UK’s future competitiveness and prosperity. It sets out a series of recommendations for a more innovative UK based on a clear overarching vision, targeted investment and incentives, and government working effectively in partnership with business.

IN THIS ARTICLE
