CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Accenture (ACN) to Acquire King James Group

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire King James Group, a highly awarded creative agency with deep expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services. The move will strengthen Accenture Interactive’s focus on putting creativity at the center of experience-led transformation to drive relevance and growth for its clients.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Announces Offer for Vectura Group PLC Becomes Unconditional

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PMI Global Services Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that its offer for Vectura Group plc (Vectura) has become unconditional, having received valid acceptances for or acquired 74.77 % of Vectura shares, in excess of the 50% required under the acceptance condition, as well as confirming that all other conditions to the offer have been satisfied or waived. PMI has extended the offer to allow for the tender of further shares.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IDG Communications Acquires Marketing and Data Intelligence Company, KickFire

Acquisition expands upon IDG’s platform designed to solve complex marketing challenges at the intersection of media and MarTech. IDG Communications, Inc.—the global expert in technology media, data, and marketing services—announces the acquisition of the Silicon Valley-based marketing data and intelligence company, KickFire®. The acquisition expands upon IDG’s best-in-class marketing technology (MarTech) platform that provides tech marketers with advanced tools to solve complex marketing challenges, including the enhancement of data surrounding customers, prospects, and digital audiences.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ClassWallet Expands its Marketing Focus by Hiring Karen Nelson as VP Marketing

ClassWallet, the leading digital wallet technology for K-12 education, has appointed Karen Nelson, an experienced global marketing executive with more than 20 years’ industry experience, as the company’s vice president of marketing. Nelson will oversee the brand, demand generation, communications and product marketing strategy for the rapidly growing organization. Marketing...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Apex Fintech Solutions (NSTB) Acquires Silver Management Group

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apex Fintech Solutions LLC (“Apex”), the “fintech for fintechs” powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, which has previously announced a merger with Northern Star Investment Corp. II (“Northern Star”) (NYSE: NSTB), has acquired the Silver Management Group of Companies (“Silver”), a leading provider of business and technology solutions for the investment services industry.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acn#Creative Agency#Marketing Services#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Accenture Interactive#King James Group#Loerie Awards#Prisms#The King James Group#Growth Markets
marketingdive.com

Accenture acquires creative agency King James Group as it expands Africa footprint

Accenture has agreed to acquire South Africa-based independent creative agency King James Group to support its Accenture Interactive marketing services division, according to a news release. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. King James Group offers integrated communications across categories including financial services, consumer packaged goods, technology and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CX Tech Leader, Alvaria, Inc. Announces Complete Integration of Recent Aspect and Noble Systems Acquisitions

Today, Alvaria, Inc., is pleased to announce the completion of the integration of Aspect and Noble Systems, creating a major unified force for innovation and growth in the customer experience and workforce engagement management industry. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview with David Grossman, CMO at Backstage. Since the announced combination in...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards Names IDology CEO “Woman of the Year”

Christina Luttrell recognized among world’s best in leadership, innovation, and organizational performance. IDology, a GBG Company, announced today that its CEO, Christina Luttrell, has been named the Gold Globee® winner of this year’s “Woman of the Year in Business & the Professions” (11-2,499 employees) by the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. The awards recognize and honor the world’s best in leadership, organizational performance, products, and innovation. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry leaders participated to determine the 2021 award winners. Luttrell was specifically recognized for fueling IDology’s growth while focusing on mentorship and community service.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
martechseries.com

Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Services For B2B Marketing Leaders

The five services for B2B marketing leaders will help them drive measurable growth, client retention, and advocacy. Forrester introduces a number of Forrester Decisions services to help B2B marketing leaders and their teams accelerate progress on key marketing priorities. These services offer bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to enable firms to drive alignment across their revenue engine, while emphasizing customer growth, retention, and advocacy. According to Forrester, organizations that successfully align their revenue engine report 19% faster growth and 15% greater profitability.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Peak Fintech Group Inc (TNT) Acquires Huayan Kun Tai Technology

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Peak Fintech Group Inc.(NASDAQ: TNT) today announced that it has acquired the assets of Huayan Kun Tai Technology Company Ltd. ("Huayan"), a private company that provides various SaaS (software as a service) solutions to insurers and insurance brokers in China.
BUSINESS
The Drum

Accenture Interactive makes first acquisition in Africa with King James Group

In keeping with its aggressive expansion plans, Accenture has announced its plans to acquire King James Group, one of the largest independent creative agencies on the continent. This acquisition marks the network’s maiden acquisition in the growing Africa market and will grant it a presence in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Acquires E&I Engineering Group for $1.8B Upfront + Up to $200M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that through its subsidiaries, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire E&I Engineering Ireland Limited and its affiliate, Powerbar Gulf LLC (“E&I”) for approximately $1.8 billion in upfront consideration plus the potential for up to $200 million in cash, based on achieving certain 2022 profit milestones. The upfront consideration consists of $1,170 million in cash and approximately $630 million of Vertiv common stock. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Vertiv’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Apollo Global Management (APO) Acquires 50% Stake in MaxCap Group

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced that clients managed by its affiliates have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire up to a 50% equity stake in MaxCap Group (“MaxCap” or the “Company”), a leading Australasian commercial real estate (“CRE”) financier and fund manager.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Cloud Consulting Company Benext

Accenture has acquired Benext, a product consulting company that offers agile coaching, cloud-based software development and data science expertise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 548 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Healthcare Technology Consulting Firm Gevity

Accenture has acquired Gevity, a consulting firm focused on the healthcare vertical. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 543 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See scores of Accenture...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Disrupting the Review Site Paradigm - Fastbase Launches Trustfeed Consumer Reviews

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) has officially launched the Trustfeed brand, a company and consumer review platform disrupting the community-driven consumer review platform market. For consumers and businesses looking for endorsements, 'Ask a friend' has turned into an industry. Online review...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cardinal Point to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Bringing Cross-Border Tax and Wealth Management Expertise to the Focus Partnership

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Cardinal Point Capital Management Inc. and Cardinal Point Wealth Management, LLC (together, "Cardinal Point") have entered into a definitive agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Deloitte and HighRadius Sign a Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Office of the CFO

An alliance that delivers true ‘People-Process-Technology’ transformation that helps global enterprises maximize their financial performance in the age of digital. HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order-to-Cash and Treasury Management software leader, and Deloitte today announced a strategic alliance that will streamline the work of the Office of the CFO, using the HighRadius Autonomous Software platform.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy