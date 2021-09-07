Accenture (ACN) to Acquire King James Group
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire King James Group, a highly awarded creative agency with deep expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services. The move will strengthen Accenture Interactive's focus on putting creativity at the center of experience-led transformation to drive relevance and growth for its clients.
