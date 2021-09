Danielle Busby took her daughters out to spend their allowance and they made a trip to Claire’s. The store is popular with young girls for fun trendy jewelry and accessories. Hazel Busby and her sisters had a blast. The mom of six posted on Instagram, “it’s already the end of the month! Which happens to be our girl’s favorite day #payday They get their allowance money and we take them shopping!” Danielle said it was the girl’s first time going to the store. In the pictures, the girls are handing money to the cashier for the items they’ve picked out. Wearing matching pink dresses and jean jackets the girls are adorable.

