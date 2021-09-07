Town of Oolitic utility crews work over the holiday to fix a water leak, boil order in effect

OOLITIC – Town of Oolitic utility crews spent Labor Day fixing a water leak located in the 100 block of Vista Drive on Monday. Residents in Oolitic notified crews of the loss of water pressure on Sunday and it took crews until 3:00 a.m. to locate the leak. Originally, it was thought there were two leaks. However, after follow up investigation the leak appeared to only to be in a 6 inch mainline that feeds into Rolling Acres Housing addition.