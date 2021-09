WEDNESDAY: A quiet few days have been felt across the Ohio Valley as high pressure has been around, but all that will come to an end with a cold front today. That cold front will bring rain showers and a few storms into the region, mainly in the afternoon. The warmer air will break for today with muggy conditions likely all week. As we head closer to lunch and early afternoon, the cold front will be closer and allow showers to fire-up. Some storms could pack a slight punch. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns look to be some gusty winds embedded within the storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s for today. Muggy and sticky air will not clear out thanks to the front pushing through. As we head into the overnight hours, we will see a few showers leftover with most ending by early tomorrow. Temps bottom out in the lower 60s.

