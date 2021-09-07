P&G promotes leaders to key positions
Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble has named a new CEO for its health care arm and a president over its largest and most profitable business region.www.bizjournals.com
Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble has named a new CEO for its health care arm and a president over its largest and most profitable business region.www.bizjournals.com
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
Comments / 0