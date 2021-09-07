CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

P&G promotes leaders to key positions

By Andy Brownfield
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble has named a new CEO for its health care arm and a president over its largest and most profitable business region.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cincinnati Business Courier

Fast-growing Cincinnati startup celebrates exit following acquisition by Texas-based firm

A fast-growing Cincinnati company — and one of the region’s top up-and-coming startups of 2021 — is being acquired by a Texas-based peer, officials announced Tuesday. Halo Health, a downtown-based health care tech firm, said it has agreed to be acquired by Symplr, a Houston-headquartered enterprise health care software company backed by Clearlake Capital Group, a Santa Monica, Calif.-based investment firm, and Charlesbank Capital Partners, a Boston- and New York-based middle-market private investment firm.
CINCINNATI, OH
connectcre.com

JLL Promotes Three Women to Key Roles

JLL has appointed three women to advanced positions within the company, all based at its Chicago headquarters. Tanya Earley has been appointed as JLL’s head of marketing, Americas. Katie McNaughton has been named COO, Americas markets, and Katie Duncan has been appointed to the role of head of human resources, Americas.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
progressivegrocer.com

P&G Announces Leadership Changes

Leading consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) is bolstering its North American leadership team. Company and industry veteran Monica Turner has been promoted to president of P&G North America from her most recent role as president of North American sales. She replaces the departing Carolyn Tastad, who will serve as P&G's new CEO of health care.
BUSINESS
studyfinds.org

‘Reconnecting to work’ is the key to success as a manager, leader

PORTLAND, Ore. — Disconnecting from work after a long day is a common (and often recommended) way of relieving stress. Well it may be just as important, at least from a success standpoint, to properly reconnect come morning. Researchers from Portland State University find heading into work each day with the right mindset is key to having a productive day, especially for managers and workers in leadership roles.
PORTLAND, OR
NRDC

P&G Stuck in the Past in a Shifting Tissue Marketplace

The 2021 Issue With Tissue scorecard shows many companies have made major shifts toward sustainability, but laggards like Procter & Gamble (P&G) remain stuck in the past. Few products endured as much upheaval in the pandemic era as toilet paper. The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 created supply chain crunches and empty tissue aisles nationwide for weeks. While this disruption was difficult for many families, it created an opportunity for many toilet paper start-ups to gain a foothold in the market and for many consumers to find new, more sustainable brands.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P G#Procter Gamble#Ceo
pymnts

Trimble Partners With P&G to Revamp Transportation Sourcing

Trimble Transportation is collaborating with Procter & Gamble (P&G) to improve the transportation procurement process between shippers and carriers, according to a press release on Wednesday (Sept. 15). By working together, the two companies are looking to develop a transportation procurement platform that will add to Trimble’s supply chain tools.
INDUSTRY
beautypackaging.com

P&G Accelerates Action Related to Climate Change

Has announced a comprehensive plan to accelerate action related to climate change. The company has released its new goals in the comprehensive report, Climate Change Action Plan, that says, "It's Our Home - Net Zero 2040." P&G says it will achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Cincinnati Business Courier

Five things you need to know, and the fastest year of my career

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are five things you need to know to help start your busy business day. Horan, an employee benefits, wealth management and life insurance provider, is moving its headquarters to accommodate the firm’s rapid growth. Horan will take up most of the sixth floor in the Towers of Kenwood and 34,000 square feet. CEO Terry Horan said the new space will put its team back to one floor. “A hallmark of Horan is collaboration of our team,” he said. “Whenever we have the opportunity to do that, it’s a plus for our team and a plus for our clients.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Dr. Ali Boudiaf Joins Modelithics as Director of Lab Operations

Modelithics announced that Dr. Ali Boudiaf has joined the company, as Director of Lab Operations. Dr. Boudiaf comes to Modelithics with 30 years of experience in the RF, microwave, and mmWave engineering arena. In his new role at Modelithics, his responsibilities include managing all aspects of lab operations as well as advancing Modelithics microwave and millimeter-wave test system capabilities.
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

P&G kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with new program

CINCINNATI — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Procter & Gamble is proud to introduce a comprehensive initiative to accelerate progress of Hispanic communities across the U.S. To launch the initiative, P&G produced a powerful film called “Powering Progress” to showcase that Hispanic progress is a pro for America. Despite...
MLS
bizjournals

PNC Bank launches new initiative to accelerate financial equality for women

PNC Bank on Tuesday kicked off a new initiative to help close the economic gender gap. "Project 257: Accelerating Women’s Financial Equality" takes its name from the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap Report which said that, at the present pace of progress, it will take 257 years for women to catch up to men from an economic perspective.
ECONOMY
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy