'A Tremendous Degree Of Unity': Wisconsin Democrats Face Slew Of High-Profile 2022 Primary Elections

wpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext year, for the first time in three decades, Wisconsin will have a contested Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate race. That contest, which is sure to draw national attention, is just the beginning of a political marathon for the state’s Democratic Party in 2022. It will also have to field strong candidates for the highly competitive 3rd Congressional District, the lieutenant governor’s office, and the mayorship of the state’s biggest liberal stronghold, Milwaukee.

