Denis Villeneuve praises Zendaya for 'believable' Dune audition

David Cronenberg, who certainly knows a thing about difficult literary adaptations, may have said it best: “In order to be faithful to the book, you need to betray it.” Why has this sage piece of advice eluded all who’ve been tempted to make a film of Frank Herbert’s Dune, commonly described as the best-selling science fiction novel of all time, and a masterpiece of the genre’s post-60s New Wave? Film industry economics go thus, especially in Hollywood: widely selling books get screen adaptations—a mantra that will never bend. Even now, with the dominance of intellectual property and prediction algorithms that take into account “pre-awareness,” a good or great book will always find itself scrutinized for cinematic potential. Even the publishing world adds to the economic tilt, optioning and rights deals cementing this relationship of convenience.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO