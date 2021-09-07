Waiver Wire, Week 1: TY'ing up loose ends
One year removed from an anomaly offseason that failed to hold any amount of training camp or preseason games, the Week 1 edition of Waiver Wired returns with a revamped format for the 2021 season. The vigorous news cycle and cutdowns we experienced this summer created chaos for roster percentages across formats, but we'll diligently sift through every option to ensure fantasy players are covered across the board for every league ranging from 16-round re-drafts to 20-round startups ahead of the regular-season opener.www.nbcsportsedge.com
Comments / 0