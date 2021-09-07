Issey Miyake's "In the Making" Exhibition Explores the Thought Behind Creativity and Design
Issey Miyake is celebrating creativity during this year’s Milan Design Week by exhibiting a special in-store installation titled “In the Making.”. Enlisting designers, artists, and other creatives, Issey Miyake puts the spotlight on its new brands IM MEN and A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE to better show the design-based and creative processes that go into producing the products. Looking inside the company, “In the Making” explores the ways Issey Miyake breaks the boundaries of design and why it approaches fashion production in the way it does.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0