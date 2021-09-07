Metropolitan University College of Medicine

We are off to a fast start in the 2021 academic year. Our student pharmacists have returned to campus after a summer of work and rest in order to get ready for the work ahead. The College welcomed our newest students in August and we were able to have our White Coat Ceremony in person, albeit with limited attendance. It has been good to be back in-person for classes, even though, due to the ongoing issues with the COVID-delta variant, we are still taking precautions and allowing students to learn outside the classroom, when needed. We are very fortunate that most of our student pharmacists and faculty/staff have been vaccinated for COVID, which is important in keeping our family healthy and minimizing the chances of severe disease. We do know, however, that many have still been affected by this horrible virus, and we continue to be mindful and prayerful for those who have been affected.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO