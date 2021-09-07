CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Minecraft desert temple redesigns carry a threatening aura

By Rachel Watts
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 8 days ago
Minecraft desert temples are a dangerous affair. Sure there's some amazing loot hidden inside, but you risk the chance of triggering a TNT pressure plate and getting blown to smithereens. For a structure that's supposed to strike fear into the hearts of treasure hunters, though, the vanilla desert temples in Minecraft look a little underwhelming. Thankfully, the Minecraft building community has once again stepped in with some truly amazing redesigns.

