These Minecraft desert temple redesigns carry a threatening aura

One of the most endearing aspects of Minecraft is the variety of animals that you can keep as farm animals or pets. From being able to tame wolves to making large cow and pig farms, these features allow us to adventure alongside our favorite animals. The recent Caves & Cliffs update for Minecraft added even more animals to the wide array already available, including axolotls, a newfound favorite for many players. By the end of this guide, you will learn where axolotls spawn and how to breed them in Minecraft.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO