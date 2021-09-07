CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

BCB After Dark: The art of the Schwindel

By Bleed Cubbie Blue
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to BCB After Dark: the late-night music club for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad you could join us again tonight. We’ve got an open bar this evening—you can drink anything you brought yourself for free. Please let us check your hat and coat. Please tell us if we can get you anything.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

VALA Art Call: 2021 Annual Dark Art Show

Enter up to 4 pieces. VALA Members FREE – Non-members $35. This Juried Exhibit will consist of Art that explores the Darker Side…. Presented by the Visual Arts League of Allen(VALA) Deadline to enter : Oct 7th 2021. Where: The VALA Gallery. in the Historic Cotton Mill of McKinney. 610...
VISUAL ART
Emerald Media

Ducks after Dark will press play after a brief Coronavirus intermission

Imagine the lights dimming, a hush falling over the crowd and the opening credits rolling in a room filled with UO students. After the vaccine rollout in Eugene, the club Ducks after Dark has high hopes for getting students back into the movie theater. “It’s gonna be so much fun, and so validating and almost heart-warming,” Tabitha Knight, a third-year student in the club said. “You just get to come back to campus and be with your people.”
funcheap.com

After Dark: See For Yourself

Spark your curiosity at After Dark-as the Sun sets, we’ll hit the rainbow lights, turn the music up, and open our doors, inviting you to take your imagination out to play. Fuel up with a cocktail and prepare to roam free through six spacious outdoor and indoor spaces. Be ready to bring fresh eyes to old favorites and uncover phenomenal new experiences.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

BCB After Dark: Who’s most valuable?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the out-of-the-way hangout for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad you could all join us tonight. I hope the weather wasn’t too bad. Please take a seat and the show will begin shortly. The waitstaff will be glad to take your order. Bring your own beverage.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcb#Art#Movies#Cubs#Dark
funcheap.com

‘Anatomically Incorrect’, a Dark Art Exhibition (SF)

Join Assemblage Artist Dianne Hoffman in Oakland on Friday, September 17th for the opening reception of ‘Anatomically Incorrect’ featuring 17 one-of-a-kind darkly detailed vignettes created exclusively from recycled, found objects. This event will take place at Uma Gallery, a new creative space on Telegraph Avenue that was formally the embalming...
OAKLAND, CA
thexboxhub.com

Inked: A Tale of Love draws a line to Xbox

Originally set to launch alongside PC and Nintendo Switch drops back in August, Inked: A Tale of Love was pushed back at the very last minute by the Pixmain and Somnium Games teams in order to ensure that it would arrive on all platforms in the very finest state, pushing out a beautiful experience to all. It’s now time however for Xbox gamers to get in on the action.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Disney World Announces New Musical Show Coming in 2022

A new version of Finding Nemo: The Musical is coming to Animal Kingdom in 2022. Yesterday, ComicBook.com reported on the cancellation of Animal Kingdom's Finding Nemo: The Musical, which was then confirmed by various cast members posting remembrances of the award-winning show on their respective social media pages. Today, Disney Parks announced that they would be releasing a new, updated version of the musical beginning next year. "Although our Disney Live Entertainment team is still in the early stages of development for the show, the musical retelling of this underwater tale of family, friendship and kindness will feature new story material, as well as fan favorite songs such as 'In the Big Blue World' and 'Go with the Flow,'" Senior Communications Manager for Disney Live Entertainment Shawn Slater wrote in a blog post about the announcement.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WDW News Today

Aerial Filming and Late Night Fireworks to Take Place From 9/13 to 9/18 at the Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World has notified the surrounding community that late night fireworks will occur at the Magic Kingdom this week, as well as filming from a helicopter. The fireworks will be launched between 11:00 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Monday, September 13, and Saturday, September 18. The helicopter will be present Monday, September 13 through Wednesday, September 15, though hours were not given for its operation.
LIFESTYLE
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Who do you trust?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the afterparty for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad you could stop in tonight. We’ve saved a seat for you. Make yourself at home. You’re probably at home anyway. Bring your own beverage. BCB After Dark is the place...
MLB
chatsports.com

BCB After Dark: What’s Happ-ening this winter?

It’s the final night of the week of BCB After Dark: the swinging-est night spot for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Glad you could join us again tonight. Bring your own beverage. The cover charge is waived. The show will start any minute now. BCB After...
BASEBALL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Someone has to start

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the out-of-the-way hangout for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Glad to see you again tonight. Or tomorrow morning, we’re not picky. Please seat yourself tonight. We’ve relaxed the dress code. Bring your own beverage. BCB After Dark is the place...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy