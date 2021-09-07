CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

New COVID-19 surge could come weeks after Labor Day, Tampa doctor warns

By Marco Villarreal
wfla.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the Labor Day weekend ends, and people get back to regular daily life, there is concern over another spike in COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay area. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said 5.3 million passengers came through airport security in the U.S. during Labor Day weekend, more than double last year’s numbers. And many of those visitors came to Tampa Bay for a busy weekend of beach fun, pool parties and backyard barbecues.

www.wfla.com

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

SpaceX makes history with first all-civilian spaceflight

SpaceX has made history. Again. The spaceflight company founded by the billionaire Elon Musk launched four private passengers into orbit Wednesday on the first mission to space with an all-civilian crew. A reusable Falcon 9 rocket carrying Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old tech entrepreneur, Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old geoscientist, Chris Sembroski,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tampa, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Labor Day Weekend#Weather#Covid 19#Wfla#Moffit Cancer Center
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy