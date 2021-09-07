New COVID-19 surge could come weeks after Labor Day, Tampa doctor warns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the Labor Day weekend ends, and people get back to regular daily life, there is concern over another spike in COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay area. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said 5.3 million passengers came through airport security in the U.S. during Labor Day weekend, more than double last year’s numbers. And many of those visitors came to Tampa Bay for a busy weekend of beach fun, pool parties and backyard barbecues.