Louisiana State

MA firefighters leaving for Louisiana

By State House News Service
 8 days ago
Hurricane Ida Louisiana In this aerial photo, the remains of damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum)

BOSTON — Ten Massachusetts firefighters are departing for Lousiana Tuesday morning from the town of Lee to support first responders there dealing with the fallout and devastation from Hurricane Ida.

According to the Department of Fire Services (DFS), personnel from fire departments in Carlisle, Dalton, and Lynnfield will provide assistance under the national mutual aid system known as the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Louisiana officials last week requested aid under the compact and on Friday the office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning accepted the offer of assistance from Massachusetts.

PREVIOUS: Worcester-based Red Cross volunteers head to Louisiana

Massachusetts firefighters equipped with their own personal protective equipment, including self-contained breathing apparatus, will supplement and relieve personnel at local stations, and handle incoming calls requesting medical aid or emergency response to suppress fires, the DFS said.

“We are grateful that these firefighters and three communities have stepped up to assist with this important mission,” MEMA Deputy Director Pat Carnevale said in a statement Monday night. “MEMA continues to regularly monitor and respond to EMAC requests and is ready, and willing to assist if additional requests are made that the Commonwealth is able to fulfill.”

On Friday, Browning reported four deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper generator use, as well as around a dozen burn injuries and house fires “attributed to attempts to refuel a generator while it was running.”

Massachusetts is one of 21 states sending aid to Louisiana under EMAC.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Alaska records most daily COVID cases amid healthcare strain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Alaska on Wednesday reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases, a day after the state’s largest hospital announced it had entered crisis protocol and started rationing care. There were 1,068 new cases of COVID-19, with case counts 13% higher than last week. State officials...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased

DENVER — (AP) — A civil rights investigation that was launched amid outrage over the death of Elijah McClain — a Black man put into a chokehold during an encounter with suburban Denver police two years ago — found a deeply engrained culture of racially biased policing within the department, Colorado's attorney general said Wednesday.
AURORA, CO
