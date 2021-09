Over the last few days, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office has recovered two stolen vehicles from other jurisdictions. On Friday, Sept. 10, just after 1 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a “Crime Stoppers” tip about a stolen vehicle that had been abandoned in the Arkansas River. Sheriff’s deputies searched the area with the department drone and located a 2004 Dodge 3500 truck stuck in the sand east of the diversion dam. The vehicle had been stolen from Rush County and evidently abandoned in the river. The Sheriff’s office along with local wrecker companies were able to remove the vehicle and return it to Rush County. The theft is being investigated by the Rush County Sheriff’s Office.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO