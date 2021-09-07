Lightning hosting job fair on Tuesday for part-time positions

The Tampa Bay Lightning is looking for some help for its upcoming 2021-2022 season.

The team and Amalie Arena is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, September 7 to fill part-time positions for arena events, including Lightning games.

There are opportunities in guest and platinum services, conversion, housekeeping, parking, security, retail, ticketing, culinary, concessions and more.

The job fair is being held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on the arena's Promenade Level. Applicants are asked to enter via Gate B.

Candidates are asked to dress professionally and bring three copies of their resume, along with written references.

Free parking will be available in the arena's Green Lot.

Anyone wishing to attend the job fair is asked to pre-apply online by clicking here.