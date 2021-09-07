CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, NY

HEADLINES: Ida victim recovered, woman charged with killing boyfriend, actor Michael K. Williams dies

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjGqz_0boabyRD00

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

The Harrison Police Department confirmed Monday that they recovered the body of the Iona College professor swept away by floodwaters with her husband while trying to get home to Rye Brook during Ida. Police say Fran Bailie's body was found and identified Monday. Her husband, Ken Bailie's body had already been recovered.

A Yonkers woman is accused of killing her domestic partner. Police say Mercedes Vargas, 43, crashed her vehicle into a Yonkers school over the weekend, killing her boyfriend, who was hanging onto the hood of her SUV. Investigators say the couple had gotten into an altercation before the crash. Vargas is now facing felony charges and is expected back in court Sept. 10.

Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on "The Wire" created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died Monday. Williams was found dead Monday afternoon by family members in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54. His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said. The medical examiner was investigating the cause of death. The Brooklyn-born Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for more than two decades, including roles on the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire" and "Lovecraft Country," and in the films "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin's Creed."

Comments / 17

Trust No One!
8d ago

See how they try to confuse you! Pay ATTENTION PEOPLE! These are 2 different incidents! Why put both together as if this has something to do with another. Rip peaceful in paradise Mike, we sure going to miss you at the house events🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply(5)
5
Sharon S Wiley
8d ago

if she done the murder of killing her boyfriend she can get the needle injection ok you take somebody life as they will take your life too ok

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Rye Brook, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Harrison, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
Yonkers, NY
Entertainment
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Harrison, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Nypd#Iona College#Omar Little#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
News 12

News 12

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy