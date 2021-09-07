HEADLINES: Ida victim recovered, woman charged with killing boyfriend, actor Michael K. Williams dies

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

The Harrison Police Department confirmed Monday that they recovered the body of the Iona College professor swept away by floodwaters with her husband while trying to get home to Rye Brook during Ida. Police say Fran Bailie's body was found and identified Monday. Her husband, Ken Bailie's body had already been recovered.

A Yonkers woman is accused of killing her domestic partner. Police say Mercedes Vargas, 43, crashed her vehicle into a Yonkers school over the weekend, killing her boyfriend, who was hanging onto the hood of her SUV. Investigators say the couple had gotten into an altercation before the crash. Vargas is now facing felony charges and is expected back in court Sept. 10.

Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on "The Wire" created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died Monday. Williams was found dead Monday afternoon by family members in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, New York City police said. He was 54. His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the NYPD said. The medical examiner was investigating the cause of death. The Brooklyn-born Williams was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for more than two decades, including roles on the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire" and "Lovecraft Country," and in the films "12 Years a Slave" and "Assassin's Creed."