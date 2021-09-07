CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens agree to 4-year, $56 million extension with Andrews

WBAL Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension Monday with tight end Mark Andrews. The move keeps Andrews under contract through the 2025 season. Andrews gets $37.6 million in guaranteed money, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Andrews will receive $26.6 million by March 2022, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the contract were not released.

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens RB Le’Veon Bell’s status for Week 1 vs. Raiders, revealed

With the Baltimore Ravens’ running back room decimated by injury, they went out and added a bunch of new players at the position. The Ravens signed Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to the practice squad, and they also brought in Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon. There was some speculation that Bell could be activated and see the field for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says it’s not going to happen.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Associated Press
247Sports

Las Vegas Raiders' Gerald McCoy carted off field with knee injury against Baltimore Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. The six-time Pro Bowler fell to the turf clutching his knee during Lamar Jackson's 49-yard pass to Sammy Watkins that set up Baltimore's go-ahead today with 6:09 to play.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman Reportedly Won't Be Active for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly will not activate either Le'Veon Bell or Devonta Freeman from the practice squad for Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It will leave Ty'Son Williams, Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon as the only active running backs for the season...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBAL Radio

Carr's TD pass caps Raiders rally past Ravens 33-27 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a premature bench-clearing celebration and a couple of blunders that almost cost the Raiders the game, the party could finally begin for real after the first game with fans in Las Vegas. The Raiders won an exhilarating and exhausting season opener thanks to a furious...
NFL
wypr.org

Ravens Open Season With Lamar Jackson, Running Back Issues

If you think Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a running fool to this point in his career, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. As the 2021 season opens Monday in Las Vegas against the Raiders, Jackson’s skills at shifting and moving will be on full display, on and off the field.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Fall to Raiders 33-27

For the rest of the country, yesterday’s Monday Night Football game was probably a highly entertaining one. For the Ravens and their fans it was excruciatingly painful. Just when you thought you’d seen it all as a fan of the team, last night happened. Those on hand in Vegas for the first game in front of a live audience at Allegiant Stadium, were treated to not one, but two happy endings. And somehow that seems fitting for a town they call Sin City.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 2: Latavius Murray, Derek Carr among top free agent pickups after notable Monday night performances

The season’s opening week ended with a wild game in Las Vegas, which is fitting given how big of a crapshoot fantasy football can be sometimes. Every roster decision is a gamble, and when you take a big risk, it can pay off handsomely or bust spectacularly. Josh Jacobs and Ty’Son Williams, two guys on the start ’em, sit ’em bubble this week, paid off for their owners on Monday night, but they weren’t the only players who came up big. Latavius Murray (hope you didn’t drop him) also got in the end zone, while Derek Carr, Sammy Watkins, and Bryan Edwards also posted nice numbers. Depending on how deep your league is, there’s a chance all could be among the top Week 2 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. While none will be as coveted as Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram, or maybe even Jameis Winston (among others), these are the types of free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens, Lamar Jackson remain in contract extension talks

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are still in active discussions about a contract extension, sources tell ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter. However, no deal has materialized yet as Jackson remains focused on the season ahead. Jackson does not have an agent representing him, which probably isn’t helping with the pace of negotiations....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy