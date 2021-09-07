Ravens agree to 4-year, $56 million extension with Andrews
The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension Monday with tight end Mark Andrews. The move keeps Andrews under contract through the 2025 season. Andrews gets $37.6 million in guaranteed money, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Andrews will receive $26.6 million by March 2022, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the contract were not released.www.wbal.com
