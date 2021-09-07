CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Kids and COVID: why young immune systems are still on top

By Smriti Mallapaty, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. Early last year, children’s hospitals across New York City had to pivot to deal with a catastrophic COVID-19 outbreak. “We all had to quickly learn — or semi-learn — how to take care of adults,” says Betsy Herold, a paediatric infectious-disease physician who heads a virology laboratory at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The reason: while hospitals across the city were bursting with patients, paediatric wards were relatively quiet. Children were somehow protected from the worst of the disease.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#On Children#Immune Systems#Immune Responses#The Us
Reason.com

'COVID-19 Hospitalizations' Are an Increasingly Misleading Measure of Severe Disease

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Combined with Standard of Care May Help Reduce Mortality for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Why Don't Kids Tend To Get as Sick From COVID-19?

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As COVID-19 cases surge around the world, life has become complicated for the countless parents sending their young, unvaccinated children back to school. Some public health experts are bracing for more outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant, even as a number of US states have tried to bar schools from requiring measures such as mask-wearing, with some noting that children are at low risk from the virus.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Futurity

COVID vax elicits response in 90% of weakened immune systems

COVID-19 vaccination elicited antibody responses in nearly nine out of 10 people with weakened immune systems, although their responses were only about one-third as strong as those mounted by healthy people, a study finds. The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, looked at people taking immunosuppressive medications to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kptv.com

Pediatric infectious disease specialist weighs in on potential COVID vaccine approval for young kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As the COVID-19 vaccine conversation now turns to younger children, you may have questions on whether it's safe for your kids. Dr. Malaika Little, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Randall Children's Hospital wants to assure parents, there is a very intentional and deliberate process to make sure vaccines are safe for every group, including kids 5 to 11-years-old.
PORTLAND, OR
Cancer Health

How Does the Immune System Fight Cancer?

The immune system is an amazing accomplishment of evolution. Day in and day out, an army of immune cells patrols the body, looking for invaders like bacteria and viruses as well as distressed cells, such as cancer cells growing out of control. If things are working right, sentinel cells recognize...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Are athletes' immune systems better equipped to fight COVID-19?

Since the start of the pandemic, public health experts have made it abundantly clear: In order to vanquish the virus, all who are vaccine-eligible need to get the shot一even the seemingly healthiest among us. Which is why a number of athletes across different sports have been making headlines for refusing...
NFL
CBS News

U.S. "losing" battle to keep young kids safe from COVID-19, doctor says

The Biden administration is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Meanwhile, with millions of children returning to the classroom after Labor Day, administration officials said they won't rush the process to approve vaccines for children under 12. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the response to the pandemic from Washington, and Dr. Mark Kline, the physician-in-chief and chief academic officer for Children's Hospital New Orleans, joined CBSN to discuss.
KIDS
cbslocal.com

How Do You Protect Kids Too Young To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) – COVID-19 is back in the headlines and case numbers are continuing to rise across our area. It’s now impacting schools as whole classrooms are heading into quarantine. “In June, 67 reported cases were in children 12 and younger. In July, that number increased to 157 and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextbigfuture.com

Rejuvenating the Immune System and Protecting Old People From COVID

Technion-Israel Institute of Technology scientists have found a way to rejuvenate the aging process of the body’s immune system. B cells (aka B lymphocytes) are the cells that produce antibodies against any pathogen that enters the body. They play a key role in protecting people from viruses and diseases. B...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy