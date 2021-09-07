Alan Wake Remastered Will Not Be Announced During This Week’s PlayStation Event – Rumor
Alan Wake Remastered is not going to be announced during this week's PlayStation showcase event, according to some reliable insiders. Speaking on Twitter, Direct Feed Games aka Nate Drake, who correctly revealed information about a variety of titles before the official announcements, revealed that the remastered version of the game developed by Remedy will not be among the announcements coming during this week's PlayStation event.wccftech.com
Comments / 0