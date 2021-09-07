CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alan Wake Remastered Will Not Be Announced During This Week’s PlayStation Event – Rumor

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Wake Remastered is not going to be announced during this week's PlayStation showcase event, according to some reliable insiders. Speaking on Twitter, Direct Feed Games aka Nate Drake, who correctly revealed information about a variety of titles before the official announcements, revealed that the remastered version of the game developed by Remedy will not be among the announcements coming during this week's PlayStation event.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockpapershotgun.com

The repeatedly leaked Alan Wake remaster seems imminent

References to Alan Wake Remastered were discovered among Epic Games Store files back in June (at the same time as Final Fantasy VII Remake references). Now listings for console versions of the horror remaster have been spotted on retailer website Rakuten Taiwan, alongside an October 5th release date. Industry analyst...
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Alan Wake Remastered to Release on October 5th

It’s been over 10 years since Alan Wake was originally released, and, for many, it represents one of the best action, adventure, and survival horror mashup titles ever created. While time clearly hasn’t been overly kind to it, as gaming standards move on both in terms of interaction and graphics, the original is, by and large, still entirely playable today and, under normal circumstances, I’d usually suggest that you give it a try. Back in June, however, leaked information suggested not only that a remaster was on the way, but that it might be set to arrive before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Alan Wake Remastered is Launching this Fall

Control developer, Remedy has officially revealed Alan Wake Remastered, a remaster of its 2010 cult classic which promises "all-new rendered 4K visuals" and its coming to modern-day platforms sometime this fall. Remedy revealed the announcement of its upcoming remaster on The Sudden Stop, a community site devoted to Alan Wake...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Rumor: Alan Wake Remaster Listed in Time for Halloween

A remaster of 2010’s Alan Wake could be on the way, and soon. Let’s get this out of the way early: There’s been no official confirmation that an Alan Wake remaster is coming, so for now take this with a grain of salt. Last June, a remaster of Alan Wake...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Playstation Store#Remaster#Direct Feed Games#Remedy#Ps#Vgc#Taiwanese#Rakuten
gaminginstincts.com

Alan Wake Remastered Could Arrive Next Month – Rumor

According to a new store listing the rumored Alan Wake Remastered could arrive early next month. This has been something that has been suggested might happen, since Remedy purchased the rights for Alan Wake from Microsoft after their split, shortly before the release of their last major game Control. Disclaimer...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Alan Wake Remastered coming to Steam?

Is there going to be an Alan Wake Remastered Steam release? There have long been rumors of a new remaster of Remedy’s classic Alan Wake, and now it has finally been revealed for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — which is the first time Alan Wake has ever released on PlayStation consoles. As for the PC version, is Alan Wake Remastered an Epic Games Store exclusive — and if so, is it permanent or temporary?
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Gallery: Here's Your First Look At Alan Wake Remastered

Alan Wake Remastered was announced earlier this week, but strangely enough, wasn't accompanied by any promotional material. All we got was a logo, so of course, fans have been scouring the internet for more information. Thankfully, an Amazon listing has come bundled with a range of screenshots for the remaster, looking vastly improved over the original release.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Twitter
videogameschronicle.com

It’s official: Alan Wake Remastered is coming to consoles and PC this year

Remedy has officially announced Alan Wake Remastered, an updated version of its 2010 cult classic. The remaster will release in fall 2021 on PC and consoles, published by Epic Games, and include the original game and its two expansions, improved with 4K visuals and a new commentary from creative director Sam Lake.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Alan Wake Remastered is real and arriving later this year

The leaks were true: Remedy Entertainment have announced that the Alan Wake remaster is real, and it's coming out this autumn. The spooky shooter originally came out in 2010, though it didn't hit PC until 2012. Alan Wake Remastered is bringing the mysterious fella back in shiny 4K, along with commentary from creative director Sam Lake.
darkhorizons.com

“Alan Wake” Remastered Date Appears

A Taiwanese retail listing for a remaster of “Control” creators Remedy Entertainment’s psychological thriller cult classic game “Alan Wake” has indicated that the previously rumored title will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store on October 5th. Rumors of a...
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

The Rumors are True, Alan Wake Remastered Confirmed

Following a deluge of new rumors, Remedy Entertainment has confirmed Alan Wake is getting a remake later this Fall. What a week we have upon us! Not only do we the PlayStation Showcase coming this Thursday but now our hearts are filled with joy to find out the Alan Wake Remaster has been confirmed.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Alan Wake Remastered will shine new light on Remedy's greatest adventure

Alan Wake is about to discover if there's any value in exposure. It's a question that every struggling writer must confront at some stage of their career, and the New York native turned Dark Place hostage would certainly have reason to believe that his ten-year strain of writer's block is about to be broken because of it. With Alan Wake Remastered, the writer will be put on the stage he always deserved to stand on – but he didn't get here alone.
VIDEO GAMES
HEXUS.net

Alan Wake remaster to use Control engine and raytracing

On Sunday, retail listings for Alan Wake Remastered were spotted on Rakuten Taiwan. Spotted by Twitter's Wario 64, these listings appear to have been removed. However, it wasn't a data error, rather a date error, as games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad confirmed on the thread that the remaster "will be announced next week". It isn't a great surprise to see this remaster surface again, as it was spotted on an Epic Games Store update in June.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

It’s Official – Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming Soon

The Unanswered Mystery Is What Stays With Us The Longest. For over a year now, rumours and mystery have surrounded the future of the Alan Wake franchise. First released all the way back in 2010, Alan Wake follows the titular character, an author, as he tries to uncover the mystery of his wife’s disappearance. Although the game has earned itself a cult following over the years, for a long time it’s looked like we would never get a follow-up to that cliffhanger ending.However, hopes for a revival of the franchise are now paying off, as Remedy Entertainment’s Creative Director Sam Lake has officially announced that Alan Wake Remastered is not only in development, but almost ready to launch.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Alan Wake Remastered ‘is a precursor to a full sequel’, it’s claimed

Remedy’s just-announced Alan Wake remaster is reportedly a precursor to a full sequel set to be published by Epic Games. That’s according to GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, who reiterated comments he made previously claiming that a full sequel has been greenlit at the Finnish studio. Possibly adding further credence to...
cogconnected.com

Alan Wake Remastered is Cutting all the Product Placement

Those who played the original Alan Wake title back in 2010 probably noticed all the product placement. It’s hard not to: from the Energizer flashlight, the Lincoln cars, and so on. Brands like it when their logo or products are made as visible as possible, and they money they spend in making that happen can give devs so many more resources to make they game they want. This is also a big reason why some devs allow their games to become platform exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy