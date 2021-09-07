CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Unreal Engine 5 Recreation Looks Incredible in New Video

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has yet to receive a proper remaster, but we can be sure it would look amazing powered by Unreal Engine 5. Greg Coulthard has been working on a recreation of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion's Imperial City powered by the new version of the engine by Epic. The latest video looks even more impressive than the one shared back in July, showcasing how Unreal Engine 5 can be used to create some amazing remasters, considering this recreation is using assets from the original game.

