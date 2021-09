Prepare for more humidity through the end of the week as moisture ramps back up across the region. Widely scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast beginning this evening. Rain and storm chances will increase through Friday and dwindle through the weekend. Temps will remain slightly above average with highs in the mid-80s through early next week. A cold front won’t shake up this pattern until mid-week next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO