The Diversity and Inclusion Office, with support from UMass Medical School student leaders, hosted the first Learners of Color Orientation on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28. Students from the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Graduate School of Nursing and School of Medicine attended the event, which included a mixer Friday night at Mezcal Cantina in Worcester for students to get to know one another and a series of workshops on Saturday.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO