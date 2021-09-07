CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

EXPLAINER: Why is history repeating itself in Guinea's coup?

By KRISTA LARSON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440lc3_0boaa3l200
Guinea Junta In this image made from video, unidentified soldiers patrol in a vehicle near the office of the president in the capital Conakry, Guinea Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Guinea's new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, warning local officials that refusing to appear at a meeting convened Monday would be considered an act of rebellion against the junta. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Many hoped that Guinea's landmark 2010 election would finally bring the West African country a democratic leader after decades of corrupt dictatorship.

Instead President Alpha Conde decided to stick around for a third term, modifying the constitution so that the term limits no longer applied to him.

His plan to extend his rule prompted violent street protests in the capital, Conakry, last year — and ultimately sealed Conde's fate as vulnerable to a military coup.

Now soldiers in fatigues have once again crowded around a table this week to broadcast a statement — just as others have done so many times before in West Africa — decrying a corrupt president who they say wouldn't have left office any other way. Here is a look at how the region has confronted military coups like this in the past, and what scenarios could unfold in the coming weeks.

HOW DID HISTORY REPEAT ITSELF IN GUINEA?

It started with an outburst of gunfire near Guinea's presidential palace just like earlier coups. Guineans who had lived through two other takeovers and just as many assassination attempts stayed inside and waited to see who was really in control of the country. After hours of uncertainty and a group of little-known soldiers appeared on state television giving themselves a French acronym name. They spoke of reconciliation but made no promises on how long they would take to hand power back to civilians. And then came the video of the deposed Conde, disheveled in a half-buttoned shirt and blue jeans in the custody of mutinous soldiers.

If it feels all too familiar, it’s because a similar regime change unfolded in neighboring Mali just a little over a year ago. There too the junta decided President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita had overstayed his welcome even though his elected term was not yet completed. They eventually promised to organize elections in 18 months' time to return the country to civilian rule but it increasingly looks like that target will be missed.

ARE PEOPLE GOING TO ACCEPT THIS COUP D'ETAT?

State television — now under the control of the junta — has carried images of jubilant Guineans taking to the streets to greet the military convoy. But the real test could be whether forces loyal to the ousted president ultimately accept the coup or instead potentially stage a counter-coup.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS already has condemned the power grab, and everyone from the United States to Russia has expressed concern in varying degrees about where this all could head.

WHAT CAN BE DONE TO RETURN GUINEA TO DEMOCRATIC RULE?

The African Union typically suspends the membership of a country after a coup d'etat. And in West Africa, former colonizer France still carries a lot of economic clout and can also impose targeted sanctions.

But in Mali's case it ultimately took the regional threat of economic sanctions to get the coup leaders to agree to transitional governments in both 2012 and 2020.

The West African regional bloc, though, has its own credibility problems. It allowed not only Conde but also Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara to seek third terms last year despite the constitutional wrangling needed.

And despite early threats, ECOWAS ultimately gave in to the Mali junta's timeline for holding new elections, accepting an 18-month delay after earlier saying that democracy had to be restored within a year.

WILL THIS END BADLY FOR GUINEA AND WEST AFRICA?

Guinea's mining industry already has taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about political stability could cause foreign companies to reconsider their presence. Guinea's junta leaders went to great lengths Monday to reassure the international community that they would honor all existing agreements, a gesture aimed at keeping the country's essential mining revenues flowing.

The junta purports to be acting on behalf of the Guinean people, but already there are concerns about whether military rule could lead to human rights violations.

Security forces in Guinea come with a deeply tarnished record: In 2009 they opened fire on a group of demonstrators protesting then coup leader Moussa “Dadis" Camara's plans to run for president and stay in power. More than 150 people died and at least 100 women were raped in a soccer stadium, crimes that more than a decade later have yet to be tried in court.

The bigger concern could be what message this week's coup will send other West African leaders seeking to stay in power, analysts say. There are fears that the recent coups in Mali and Guinea could lead to more political instability in the region.

Even if the ruling juntas in both countries do eventually hold elections, will military leaders simply rebrand themselves as civilian candidates? For now, there's a more immediate concern in Guinea: Do others in the military think they should be steering the country's fate?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Military junta to open talks over Guinea's future post-coup

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Guinea's junta is expected to face more pressure Tuesday to set a timeframe for new elections as the military rulers open a four-day series of meetings about the West African nation's future following the coup just over a week ago. Concerns are growing about how...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

Guinea’s Military Coup Was Both Predictable and Avoidable

On the evening of Sept. 5, Guineans watched 41-year-old Colonel Mamady Doumbouya—a member of the country’s elite special forces and a former French legionnaire—declare on state television that forces loyal to him had deposed 83-year-old President Alpha Condé. A new military junta was in charge of the West African nation, one that intended to establish a “government of national union” and promised to transition away from the “personalization of political life” that had plagued the country under Condé’s increasingly autocratic and corrupt rule.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Guinea opposition leader urges junta to hold vote soon

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s longtime opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo is urging the country's ruling military junta to set up a transitional government and establish a timeframe for holding elections as soon as possible following last week's coup. Diallo accused deposed President Alpha Conde of creating his own demise...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alassane Ouattara
USA Today

Guinea's coup: What a military takeover means for the country and West Africa

DAKAR, Senegal — Many hoped that Guinea's landmark 2010 election would finally bring the West African country a democratic leader after decades of corrupt dictatorship. Instead, President Alpha Conde decided to stick around for a third term, modifying the constitution so that the term limits no longer applied to him.
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

World governments quick to condemn coup in West Africa's Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea: Soldiers mutinied in the West African nation of Guinea, detaining President Alpha Conde on Sunday. Gunfire was reported near the presidential palace in the capital. Later in the evening, state television announced that the government had been dissolved and a coup d'etat had taken place. Appearing on television,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Soldiers detain Guinea’s president and dissolve government in apparent military coup

Guinea’s president has been detained by soldiers in an apparent coup d’etat after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the African nation’s capital.In an announcement on state television on Sunday, Col Mamadi Doumbouya said that the country’s borders had been closed, its constitution had been declared invalid and its government had been dissolved.Mr Doumbouya addressed the nation from state television headquarters, draped in a Guinean flag with about a half dozen other soldiers flanked at his side.“We will no longer entrust politics to one man; we will entrust it to the people,” the colonel said...
WORLD
WEKU

Guinea's Military Declared A Coup. What Happens Next Is Uncertain

One day after the military stormed the president of Guinea's palace and took him into custody, the coup's leader ordered ministers from the ousted government not to depart the country and to hand over their official vehicles. In a meeting Monday with the ministers — who had been warned that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Coup#Coups#Military Junta#West African#French#Ecowas#The African Union#Guinean
Reuters

Army coup leaders summon Guinea ministers after Conde's ouster

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Soldiers who ousted Guinean President Alpha Conde summoned his ministers and top government officials to a meeting on Monday, a day after a coup which drew international condemnation. A spokesman for the army unit told state television that failure to attend the 1100 GMT meeting would be...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Guinea’s overseas-based players trapped after coup

Guinea’s overseas-based players remained trapped in their country on Monday after soldiers overthrew the government and took power in a coup the day before the national team was due to play a World Cup qualifier in the capital Conakry. Liverpool said it was in “constant contact” with midfielder Naby Keita...
FIFA
Washington Post

Here’s what we know about the unfolding coup in Guinea

Special Forces overthrew the government of Guinean president Alpha Condé on Sunday, adding another apparent coup d’etat to the West African nation’s lengthy history of military takeovers. Condé, 83, took power 11 years ago in Guinea’s first democratic election since independence from France in 1958. Here is what you need...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
globalvoices.org

Constitutional changes and mistrust mark Angola's election announcement

Angola is preparing to elect its next president in August 2022, amid much controversy over pending election regulations. The 2017 winner, current President João Lourenço, is expected to seek re-election next year. The next election should mark a moment of transition and consolidation, given that João Lourenço became president after...
WORLD
International Business Times

Kosovo War Crimes Court Begins First Case

The first case at a special court probing Kosovo's 1998-1999 independence conflict begins on Wednesday in The Hague, with the war crimes trial of a former rebel leader. Salih Mustafa, 49, a commander in the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), faces charges of murder, torture, cruel treatment and arbitrary detention that date back to the war with Serbia.
POLITICS
AFP

Salvadorans march against bitcoin and 'dictatorship'

Thousands of Salvadorans protested Wednesday against the government's introduction of bitcoin as legal tender in the impoverished country as well as against judicial reforms that critics say threaten democracy. Last week, El Salvador became the first country to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender, alongside the US dollar.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Thousands protest against Bukele government in El Salvador

Thousands of people marched in El Salvador's capital Wednesday against the government of President Nayib Bukele who protesters say has concentrated too much power, weakened the independence of the courts and may seek re-election. Some marchers are also protesting the controversial decision by Bukele to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, the first country to do so. Officials rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” one week ago, but the system has been down frequently for maintenance.The populist president elected in 2019 has maintained high popularity with his vows to stamp out corruption that...
SOCIETY
WSB Radio

Russia opposition stifled but unbowed as Duma election nears

MOSCOW — (AP) — In the months before Sunday's parliamentary election in Russia, authorities unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition, making sure that the best-known and loudest Kremlin critics didn’t run. Some were barred from seeking public office under new, repressive laws. Some were forced to leave the country...
ADVOCACY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy