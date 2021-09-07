CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers Today: Who played most snaps for Clemson vs. Bulldogs

By Pete Nakos
The Tigers fell in their season opener. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

Who played most snaps for Clemson vs. Bulldogs

Clemson has released how many snaps each player played in the opener against Georgia, offering a glimpse of which players will be counted on the most this season.

D.J. Uiagalelei played 66 of 67 offensive snaps. Freshman Will Taylor received one.

At running back, Kobe Pace started and played 28 snaps, followed by Will Shipley with 19 and Lyn-J Dixon with 18. Dixon was suspended for the first half.

Frank Ladson actually played the most snaps of any receiver with 47, followed by Joseph Ngata with 45 and Justyn Ross with 44. E.J. Williams, who is expected to miss several weeks with a thumb injury, played 40.

On the offensive line, Clemson only played six guys. Matt Bockhorst played 67 snaps, as did Jordan McFadden, Walker Parks and Will Putnam. Freshman Marcus Tate played 48 snaps, with Paul Tchio getting 19.

Tight end snaps were split between Braden Galloway (35) and Davis Allen (28).

Defensive, defensive end snaps were split pretty evenly. Myles Murphy started and played 35, followed by Xavier Thomas, who also started, and played 31. Justin Foster (23), Justin Mascoll (20) and K.J. Henry (19) followed those two.

At tackle, Ruke Orhorhoro played 48 snaps, followed by Bryan Bresee (44) and Tre Williams (28). James Skalski (62), Trenton Simpson (52) and Baylon Spector (51) led the way for the linebackers.

Andrew Booth Jr. led the corners with 61 snaps. Mario Goodrich also started and played 51. Safeties who saw extended playing time were Andrew Mukuba (59), Jalyn Phillips (34) and Joseph Charleston (30).

Here are the true freshmen who appeared in the game: Barrett Carter (1), Andrew Mukuba (59), Payton Page (2), Will Shipley (19), Marcus Tate (48), Will Taylor (1), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (special teams), Nate Wiggins (special teams).

Tigers notch third-straight shutout

Clemson men’s soccer posted a 3-0 victory over South Florida (1-2-1) on Monday night at Historic Riggs Field to improve to 4-0. For the third-consecutive match, Clemson held its opponent scoreless. The Tigers have not conceded a goal in their last 351 minutes of action.

Goalkeeper George Marks earned his 35th career victory, moving him into a tie for fourth on Clemson’s all-time wins leaderboard, as well as his 15th solo shutout, which is good for a tie with Andrew Tarbell for Clemson’s seventh-best all-time mark.

The Tigers return to play Friday night at N.C. State.

Clemson OC Tony Elliott ‘hurt’ by comments from fans after loss to Georgia

ocial media was filled with unhappy Clemson fans over the weekend after the Tigers struggled offensively in a 10-3 loss to Georgia Saturday night.

Tony Elliott heard from some of them directly after his unit managed only 180 yards of total offense against the Bulldogs. Clemson also scored its fewest points in the Dabo Swinney era with just three points.

Clemson safety Lannden Zanders out for season

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced on his call-in show Monday night that safety Lannden Zanders is out for the year. Zanders re-injured his shoulder during Saturday’s loss to Georgia. The injury occured during the second half on a hard collision.

Zanders played through a shoulder injury last season before having surgery in the offseason.

Counting down

  • Clemson at South Carolina: 83 days

