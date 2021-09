GW’s indoor mask mandate and vaccine requirement have previously been successful in limiting breakthrough cases and campus-wide outbreaks, but the recent increase in COVID-19 cases prompted GW to introduce bi-monthly testing to prevent further infections. With the rapid spread of the Delta variant and the potential for more evasive variants to proliferate, potentially compromising the efficacy of vaccines, it is crucial that GW takes all necessary precautions to protect its students, faculty and staff. Moving to a hybrid system would reduce the likelihood of having to move GW’s operations fully remote while providing more adequate protection to GW’s most vulnerable community members.

