It was all business at a recent work session in Marilla. The board met for less than 20 minutes on Aug. 24 for the first time in two weeks. Supervisor Earl Gingerich, Jr. said that the town has received half of the American Rescue Plan money at just over $550,000. He said that non-profit agencies like girl scout troops and the Marilla Historical Society are eligible for the funding, providing that they can show proof that they raised less money because of the pandemic.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO